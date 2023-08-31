Scott Dworkin has some surprising numbers about the under-30 crowd and unions - but there's more to it

Scott Dworkin just dropped this post on Twitter/X as if just because he said it, it's gospel.

BOOM: New poll says the majority of Americans support labor unions. An amazing 88% of folks under 30 support unions. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 30, 2023

The problem is there needs to be more data, something, anything to corroborate his claim. So we investigated. Upon firing up Ye Olde Search Engine and typing the query, we found the following: As if talking points had been passed down from on high by Maggie 'The Bat Signal' Haberman herself, the story was everywhere from USA Today to The New Republic.

The part Dworkin failed to mention: It's an AFL-CIO poll

Does that seem sketchy to anyone else? Also, if you look at the 2022 numbers, union support has gone down in the last 12 months and likely would have fallen further if not for two key factors:

1. The under-30 crowd still overwhelmingly supports unions.

It applies, youth is wasted on the young. — Ken Brisnehan (@KBrisnehan) August 30, 2023

Ain't it the truth!

2. In recent years, they have lumped ‘likely to support’ and ‘will support’ together. That's like trying to use the number of hits and the number of runs together to decide who should win a baseball game.

No, they don’t, membership has cratered. #Grifter — jim palmer (@spiv) August 30, 2023

Shhh, when someone is this delusional it's best to let a professional help snap them out of it.

The truth is we, the people, are being gas-lit by everyone regarding the shape of our economy. Yes, many people still support unions, mainly the Left and kids who don't know any better yet, but as the economy continues to cool, those numbers are falling.

'Anyone who is not a liberal at twenty casts doubt on the generosity of his soul, but he who, after thirty years, perseveres, casts doubt on the soundness of his mind.' - Burke.

***

