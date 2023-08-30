What happens when Christian, Jewish and Muslim parents unite? School Boards shake in...
NBC News is STILL pedaling insurrection so hard it feels like the opening scene from 'The Wizard of Oz'

RickRobinson  |  12:15 PM on August 30, 2023
Twitchy

In this editor's opinion, if what happened on January 6th is an insurrection, then the summer of love should be labeled Armageddon.

No one is saying bad things didn't happen, but this editor has seen less reach on a Stretch Armstrong doll!

Then there's this point. If they have a solid case, why are they using the spray-and-pray approach with multiple indictments?  Why have they only implied insurrection and not actually leveled the charge? We want the truth as much as anyone else, but all of these cases seem contrived to this editor.

We couldn't say it much better. However, whether those driving this wagon train are detached from reality is for you to decide.

justmindy

We would agree in a world not trying to drive everything into the court of public opinion, but sadly, logic plays no part in these proceedings.

All we're saying is make up your own mind.  Don't take anyone's word for any of it. There are plenty of different sources from multiple viewpoints. Even if Trump is the monster the Left claims, wasn't his being voted out of office enough? 

***

