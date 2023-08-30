NBC News is STILL pedaling insurrection so hard it feels like the opening scene from 'The Wizard of Oz'

In this editor's opinion, if what happened on January 6th is an insurrection, then the summer of love should be labeled Armageddon.

The issue centers on the 14th Amendment, which prohibits people who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.



Now, those running state elections have to figure out what to do if people bring legal challenges against Trump. https://t.co/EUqcZUDyRT — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 29, 2023

No one is saying bad things didn't happen, but this editor has seen less reach on a Stretch Armstrong doll!

Except, no one has charged Trump with insurrection. Seems like a big hurdle to overcome. https://t.co/tueJEdHv3L — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 30, 2023

Then there's this point. If they have a solid case, why are they using the spray-and-pray approach with multiple indictments? Why have they only implied insurrection and not actually leveled the charge? We want the truth as much as anyone else, but all of these cases seem contrived to this editor.

There was no insurrection or rebellion, there was a riot. It was tamer than BLM riots and the riots on May 29th 2020 at the Whitehouse that forced the President and family into a bunker.



The 14 Amendment is not valid here unless you have a severe detachment from reality. — Digitalraptor (@Digitalraptor) August 30, 2023

We couldn't say it much better. However, whether those driving this wagon train are detached from reality is for you to decide.

I would think some judicial or legislative body would actually have to convict him of “engaging in insurrection or rebellion” first. Right? — Dean Kowalski🍷🦅🏌️‍♂️ (@DreamerDK56) August 29, 2023

We would agree in a world not trying to drive everything into the court of public opinion, but sadly, logic plays no part in these proceedings.

All we're saying is make up your own mind. Don't take anyone's word for any of it. There are plenty of different sources from multiple viewpoints. Even if Trump is the monster the Left claims, wasn't his being voted out of office enough?

