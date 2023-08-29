Joe Biden takes a victory lap on social media for doing his JOB

Why do so many politicians take victory laps all over social media and in the news for simply doing their job? Storms headed to Florida, and Joe took to social media yesterday, patting himself on the back.

This morning, I informed Governor DeSantis that we've approved the Emergency Declaration for Florida as they prepare for Hurricane Idalia, and FEMA has pre-deployed personnel and assets.



Florida has my full support as they prepare for Idalia and its aftermath. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 28, 2023

Joe Biden, or as this editor refers to him, the Cauliflower in Chief, seemed to be gleefully pointing out his great job. One also can't help but notice the drastic difference in responses between Florida and Hawaii, or maybe that's just us.

As you should be, Mr. President, there is nothing to broadcast here — 0x4dY (@0x4dY) August 28, 2023

It's almost as if getting caught so flat-footed recently with the Maui situation has taught Sleeping Joe to be more proactive. Did an old dog learn new tricks? Only time will tell.

You're the worst president in US history. — aka (@akafacehots) August 28, 2023

Now, you just made Jimmy Carter smile!

SEE! we told you!

Good thing you have Karine covering Twitter, or it would be "no comment" again. — Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) August 28, 2023

Or a rather spot-on impersonation of Boomhauer from King of the Hill. We'll let you be the judge.

