Vice President Kamala Harris thanks 'our nation's champion' Joe Biden for lowering costs
Kid WINS! Here's the LATEST on Jaiden, the patriotic 12-year-old boy who showed...
Master class --> Dana Loesch succinctly and savagely SCHOOLS Hillary Clinton on guns/gun-f...
The Gadsden Flag Is Now 'Racist'
John Harwood's attempted dunk on Byron Donalds over DEMOCRATS closing schools does NOT...
George Takei revels in the Left's cancellation of Alice Cooper for DARING to...
CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a...
Eric Swalwell DEMANDS government ban and 'buy back' ALL assault weapons and HELLOOOOO-LOL...
Julie Kelly exposes just how corrupt and biased Trump J6 judge Tanya Chutkan...
How is this REAL?! Vivek Ramaswamy on Hardball asking which Democrat to vote...
Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family...
OUTRAGEOUS! Student BANNED from class because of 'Gadsden Flag' backpack patch
THAT'LL fix it! Chicago's new mayor knows who's REALLY to blame for car...
Time traveler Biden claims he convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil...

Joe Biden takes a victory lap on social media for doing his JOB

RickRobinson  |  3:00 PM on August 29, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Why do so many politicians take victory laps all over social media and in the news for simply doing their job? Storms headed to Florida, and Joe took to social media yesterday, patting himself on the back.

Joe Biden, or as this editor refers to him, the Cauliflower in Chief, seemed to be gleefully pointing out his great job. One also can't help but notice the drastic difference in responses between Florida and Hawaii, or maybe that's just us.

It's almost as if getting caught so flat-footed recently with the Maui situation has taught Sleeping Joe to be more proactive. Did an old dog learn new tricks? Only time will tell.

Recommended

Kid WINS! Here's the LATEST on Jaiden, the patriotic 12-year-old boy who showed his school who's BOSS
Sam J.

Now, you just made Jimmy Carter smile! 

SEE! we told you! 

Or a rather spot-on impersonation of Boomhauer from King of the Hill. We'll let you be the judge.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HURRICANE JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kid WINS! Here's the LATEST on Jaiden, the patriotic 12-year-old boy who showed his school who's BOSS
Sam J.
CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a MUCH-needed history lesson
Sam J.
Vice President Kamala Harris thanks 'our nation's champion' Joe Biden for lowering costs
Brett T.
Master class --> Dana Loesch succinctly and savagely SCHOOLS Hillary Clinton on guns/gun-free zones
Sam J.
John Harwood's attempted dunk on Byron Donalds over DEMOCRATS closing schools does NOT go well, at all
Sam J.
Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Kid WINS! Here's the LATEST on Jaiden, the patriotic 12-year-old boy who showed his school who's BOSS Sam J.