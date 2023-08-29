California legislator says outing policy has everything to do with a Christian nationalist...
Kevin Sorbo drops a HERCULEAN-sized truth bomb on Twitter/X

RickRobinson  |  5:15 PM on August 29, 2023

Like him or hate him, one thing is for sure. Hercules doesn't pull his punches.  

He also brings a common sense take to some things that really don't make much sense in what is supposed to be a free country.


This would be funny if it didn't seem that everything was upside down and backward these days.

It's nice to see that not everyone is lost and that Mr. Sorbo still has fans.

Well, we may have spoken too soon about that lost thing. Did anyone else see this as Kevin Sorbo praising Putin? Anyone . . . anyone. . .?

via GIPHY


Yeah, we didn't think so either. WEIRD RIGHT?

Yeah, about that: 'District attorneys could get judges to indict ham sandwiches.' -- Solomon "Sol" Wachtler. Pardon us if we stick to innocent until proven guilty.

Look like the guy or hate the guy. Kevin Sorbo tells the truth as he sees it, and more people should do that. We live in a world where unpopular opinions are shouted down, and alternate viewpoints are removed from view while the people who hold them are unceremoniously deplatformed.

In this editor's opinion, sunlight is the best disinfectant, and the speech that most needs defending is the speech we disagree with.  'I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.' While attributed to Voltaire, this quote was first noticed in the writings of Evelyn Beatrice Hall in 1906. Regardless of who first said this, it is a timeless truth that we seem to have forgotten. 

***

