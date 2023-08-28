President Biden's Jacksonville remarks ring hollow on social media

The first part of this that seems odd is when he mentions he and Jill would be praying. because of the tragedy.

Jill and I are praying for the victims, their families, and the people of Jacksonville following yesterday’s shooting.



As we continue searching for answers, we must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America.



Here’s my full statement. pic.twitter.com/tdxxnZnPGk — President Biden (@POTUS) August 27, 2023

If a right-leaning politician had said that the feed tied to this comment would be filled with hate-filled rage, rage-laden posts decrying the sentiment. This is different here, though.

You didn't write that, it's not in crayon. — 🔥Ꭾիѻєɳıẋ🔥™ (@Phnix_2) August 28, 2023

We wouldn't have been this blunt, but the complete sentences and coherent thoughts are a dead giveaway.

We're just going to leave this here.

Biden is again using an act of evil as an opportunity to divide America.



White supremacy is not the greatest threat to black people.



FBI statistics say that a black person is far more likely to be killed by another black person.



Biden needs to stop promoting antiwhiteism. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 27, 2023

Meh, pander bear is going to pander. The Left doesn't care about facts, sadly.

Hawaii had to wait two weeks for you because the agenda didn't fit — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) August 28, 2023

To most, it honestly feels like Maui is still waiting, it seems.





It would be funny if this weren't the same plan and pattern every time. This editor is tired of tragedy being parlayed into political capitol used to move the needle for Leftist agendas.





