Oh look, Green Day is trying to be relevant again by slamming Trump - too bad no one cares

RickRobinson  |  1:30 PM on August 28, 2023
Trump post to Truth Social

Color this editor confused, but isn't the whole punk rock thing supposed to be 'the man' sucks? 'The man' is keeping us down!

Someone forgot to tell these guys.

It seems to be the opposite of what people would expect for sure! Although, if one were to ask most punk fans, Green Day would barely qualify, so maybe we shouldn't be surprised. 

Are they, though are they? Wait … that was sarcasm.

Where does one obtain such a thing? #AskingForAFriend.

This editor has been saying that everything is upside down for months. Conformity is good, and critical thinking is wrong. 

Trump seems to have this effect on people.  

Say what you want about the world we find ourselves in today. The truth is the same people who made a name for themselves telling generations that conformity is wrong and the government is not your friend have suddenly adopted the opposite stance. As the kids say, today seems sus, no?

***

