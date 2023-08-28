Oh look, Green Day is trying to be relevant again by slamming Trump - too bad no one cares

Color this editor confused, but isn't the whole punk rock thing supposed to be 'the man' sucks? 'The man' is keeping us down!

Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶n̶d̶ Greater Good Music, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.… pic.twitter.com/qvtQM49wU7 — Green Day (@GreenDay) August 25, 2023

Someone forgot to tell these guys.

So, you're all for the government attacking people on flimsy grounds. You ARE the establishment, now. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) August 26, 2023

It seems to be the opposite of what people would expect for sure! Although, if one were to ask most punk fans, Green Day would barely qualify, so maybe we shouldn't be surprised.

Are they, though are they? Wait … that was sarcasm.

I'm going to order the Green Day Says Obey the Government shirt instead — Husband Bot 3.0 (@BotHusband) August 26, 2023

Where does one obtain such a thing? #AskingForAFriend.

This editor has been saying that everything is upside down for months. Conformity is good, and critical thinking is wrong.

Trump lives rent-free in Billie Joe's head — CornPop (@CornpopFTW) August 26, 2023

Trump seems to have this effect on people.

Say what you want about the world we find ourselves in today. The truth is the same people who made a name for themselves telling generations that conformity is wrong and the government is not your friend have suddenly adopted the opposite stance. As the kids say, today seems sus, no?

