Joaquin Castro whines about the horror at the border forgetting his party is in charge of said border

RickRobinson  |  2:15 PM on August 09, 2023

In case you somehow missed it, Joaquin Castro was at the southern border yesterday and had much to say about Governor Abbott's 'Operation Lone Star.'  He seems to need to remember that his party is currently in charge of border security. This means that if Democrats did their job nationally, Governors like Abbott would not be forced to take what Castro deems extreme measures.

Mr. Castro, it is your party and your policies causing border towns to become collateral damage, and courageous people like Governor Abbott shining a light on your failures is why America is finally starting to understand how broken our border truly is.   

This is straight out of the Left's playbook. Create a crisis then pretend to be the only side trying to fix it, while actually doing nothing to fix it.

Now there's a novel idea. But it's too hard to do things the right way! You big meanie!

There's the rub, the real reason folks like Joaquin Castro are so upset. The border crisis was an out of sight out of mind issue for most of America. The Left's 'Not in my Backyard, but Let's Use Yours' policies regarding immigration were working well until Governors like Abbott started giving migrants options of where to go and sending them to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities.

 These cities were blatantly virtue-signaling and thought they would never have to live up to their pledge. Now they find themselves struggling to handle a fraction of what states like Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and others have faced for years.

These reasons are why folks like Castro are finding themselves facing more and more criticisms like these. The truth is border security is everyone's problem, and it's time we start putting people in positions that will help us fix what's broken, not pander for votes. 

