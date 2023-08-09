Jack Smith is sliding all up in Trump's DMs (this is getting creepy!)

President Biden forgets about personal space promise during Weather Channel interview
RickRobinson  |  5:15 PM on August 09, 2023
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Like Trump or hate him, the amount of legal scrutiny he has been under since the day he stepped off the escalator has been astounding and is beginning to border on terrifying.

In this latest shoe to drop, we've learned Jack Smith secured a warrant for Donald John Trump's Twitter account, including his direct messages. The level of doggedness Mr. Smith displays resembles the fictional US Marshall Samuel  Gerard in 'The Fugitive.'

We also can't help but wonder if Mr. Smith will eventually find that he is like his fictional counterpart, just as far off of the mark.

As much as possible, this editor tries to stay neutral. It's what we all claim we want the media to do. That being said, thoughts like these are quite common, and the timing of drops like these makes the situation even more suspect.  Notice above the warrant was secured in January, yet this is being discussed today.   One can't help but wonder why?

Could the latest bank records drop for The Bidens explain why we are just learning about this now? It is becoming increasingly apparent that two justice systems are at work in this country.  The one doggedly pursuing Trump at all costs and the other seemingly running cover for Biden.

Finally, something potentially positive from this insanity!  

***

