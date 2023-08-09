Jack Smith is sliding all up in Trump's DMs (this is getting creepy!)

Like Trump or hate him, the amount of legal scrutiny he has been under since the day he stepped off the escalator has been astounding and is beginning to border on terrifying.

According to a new court filing, the special counsel investigating Trump secured a search warrant for his Twitter account in Jan. 2023. Twitter was barred from telling Trump about it & the company was fined $350k because it delayed producing the records. (But ultimately did.) — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 9, 2023

In this latest shoe to drop, we've learned Jack Smith secured a warrant for Donald John Trump's Twitter account, including his direct messages. The level of doggedness Mr. Smith displays resembles the fictional US Marshall Samuel Gerard in 'The Fugitive.'

We also can't help but wonder if Mr. Smith will eventually find that he is like his fictional counterpart, just as far off of the mark.

The special counsel investigating Trump picked a person and started looking for a crime. They’re still doing it. Old “Twitter” would have probably modified Trump’s account. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) August 9, 2023

As much as possible, this editor tries to stay neutral. It's what we all claim we want the media to do. That being said, thoughts like these are quite common, and the timing of drops like these makes the situation even more suspect. Notice above the warrant was secured in January, yet this is being discussed today. One can't help but wonder why?

Yet Jan6 committee deleted all files as soon as Trump received subpoena powers….🤔😡…and you need deflection from this 🤔👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/P7Fh1UKQit — MsKnightly (@Ms_S1954) August 9, 2023

Could the latest bank records drop for The Bidens explain why we are just learning about this now? It is becoming increasingly apparent that two justice systems are at work in this country. The one doggedly pursuing Trump at all costs and the other seemingly running cover for Biden.

Now that Jack Smith has Trump’s DMs, I wonder if he can help us decipher wtf covfefe means — Survivor (@immediatelyLena) August 9, 2023

Finally, something potentially positive from this insanity!

***

