Did Joe Biden just admit America has won the war on climate change? -- WATCH

RickRobinson  |  1:00 PM on August 09, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Before we get to social media's reaction to this video, please pay very close attention to the words that are being used here:

Did the president admit America has won the war on climate change? That was assuredly not his intent, but if you listen closely, it's implied. 

Again we've been reasonably assured by this administration that climate change is America's biggest problem, but how can that be if migrants are fleeing to America to escape extreme weather?

Mr. Biden killed Climate Change in the library with a lead pipe, yup apparently, according to Joe Biden, it is that simple. As if this wasn't bad enough, the rest of the clip devolves into, well …

This! 

And This!

That does, in fact, seem to be his mumble-mouthed implication. 

If we can see it, so can the rest of the world.

In the opinion of this humble editor, Jill Biden should be investigated.

But no one will. You are correct that they should, but it will never happen because those using him to hold onto power are only concerned with keeping it. At the same time, those hoping to take power want to use his apparent weakness as the means to do so. 

***
