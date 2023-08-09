Did Joe Biden just admit America has won the war on climate change? -- WATCH

Before we get to social media's reaction to this video, please pay very close attention to the words that are being used here:

"Is it the responsibility of the U.S. to protect migrants who might be fleeing extreme weather in their countries?"



Biden: "We're replacing every single lead pipe in America!" pic.twitter.com/LYEjmsTLJ0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Did the president admit America has won the war on climate change? That was assuredly not his intent, but if you listen closely, it's implied.

Fleeing extreme weather?! 🤨 — Anna Muirhead (@annamuirhead) August 9, 2023

Again we've been reasonably assured by this administration that climate change is America's biggest problem, but how can that be if migrants are fleeing to America to escape extreme weather?

Wait, immigrants are coming here to flee "extreme weather"? Does that mean our weather is not extreme? Who knew climate change could be solved by replacing lead pipes? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 9, 2023

Mr. Biden killed Climate Change in the library with a lead pipe, yup apparently, according to Joe Biden, it is that simple. As if this wasn't bad enough, the rest of the clip devolves into, well …

You mean extreme Climate Change doesn’t exist in the United States? — BusyBeek 🐝 (@HalseyxtB) August 9, 2023

That does, in fact, seem to be his mumble-mouthed implication.

If you look closer you can see the drool on his mouth from the meds — RAZY 👩‍⚕️🦋 (@Razyreality) August 9, 2023

If we can see it, so can the rest of the world.

This is elder abuse. — JGinWV (@JGinWV) August 9, 2023

In the opinion of this humble editor, Jill Biden should be investigated.

This is the leader of the free world? The free world needs to be very concerned. This is awful. Someone needs to step in and save grandpa from himself. — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) August 9, 2023

But no one will. You are correct that they should, but it will never happen because those using him to hold onto power are only concerned with keeping it. At the same time, those hoping to take power want to use his apparent weakness as the means to do so.

***

