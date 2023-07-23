Pete Buttigieg was pushing economic lies the same day yet another derailment happened!
Bud Light presents some great Photoshop material
Midnight’s Edge, The Critical Drinker and Ben Shapiro agree: The Barbie movie is...
Climate alarmism is the new 'killer COVID' ... don't buy what the left...
Randi Weingarten remembers when parents showered praise on teachers
Washington Post reports that AOC will play a video game Saturday
Education Secretary refuses to stay silent as Florida tries to censor history
California Sen. Scott Wiener opposes school outing trans students at risk of death
Florida's African American studies curriculum doesn't include that 'the parties switched'
David Frum registers his dismay over young woman sent to prison for self-administering...
Author laments lack of women speaking in beginning of 'Oppenheimer' and Twitter EXPLODES
Quisha King notifies Kamala Harris she is NOT WELCOME in Florida
Rep. Ted Lieu objects to Community Note on tweet about girl who aborted,...
Jonathan Turley shreds 'so-called whistleblower' journalism (and Dems' hate for ACTUAL jou...

Red Alert! Skynet lives! Ted Cruz is proposing a bill to make sure our appliances aren't spying on us

RickRobinson  |  10:30 AM on July 23, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This is not a drill! Repeat this is not a drill! Skynet lives! A recent bill proposed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz would help determine if your appliances are SPYING on you!

The responses were mixed, and many people gave the Texas senator a hard time.

It seems most people found the idea silly.

Yeah, we laughed; it couldn't be helped.

Smart assistant catfight in 3!

Recommended

Midnight’s Edge, The Critical Drinker and Ben Shapiro agree: The Barbie movie is garbage
Aaron Walker

This happens to us all the time too! It's downright creepy.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the rub. We already know that intelligent devices listen to our conversations. It's justified as the AI embedded in the machines trying to anticipate our needs and learn how to serve us best. Like all things, though, this technology can be used in ways it might not have been intended. 

Is this a step in the right direction? Yes, albeit a baby step; that being said, we need more.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: LEGISLATION SPYING TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Midnight’s Edge, The Critical Drinker and Ben Shapiro agree: The Barbie movie is garbage
Aaron Walker
Randi Weingarten remembers when parents showered praise on teachers
Brett T.
Author laments lack of women speaking in beginning of 'Oppenheimer' and Twitter EXPLODES
justmindy
Pete Buttigieg was pushing economic lies the same day yet another derailment happened!
RickRobinson
Rep. Ted Lieu objects to Community Note on tweet about girl who aborted, burned & buried her baby
Doug P.
Quisha King notifies Kamala Harris she is NOT WELCOME in Florida
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Midnight’s Edge, The Critical Drinker and Ben Shapiro agree: The Barbie movie is garbage Aaron Walker