Pete Buttigieg was pushing economic lies the same day yet another derailment happened!

It seems lately as if the secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, has been playing a game of 'Where's Waldo' with the American people. Well, we found him! The same day yet another train derailment happened, he was happily spinning the administration's repeated lies about how great the economy is

It's rare to simultaneously have unemployment under 4% and inflation under 4%.



And over 800,000 of the 13 million new jobs created are manufacturing jobs.



This is @POTUS’ economic vision leading to results. pic.twitter.com/qpJ46lJj5n — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 17, 2023

See for yourself within hours of the catastrophe the man in charge was spinning for Joe Biden. Not about the repeated train issues in the country but about how great the economy is.

It would be best if you were worrying about all the train derailments for a start, then move on to the rest of your job. — Proud Deplorable Ultra MAGA (@LoriBlaney) July 17, 2023

Multitasking is not his strong suit, for sure.

Another train derailed today. Our travel came to a screeching halt yesterday. Inflation is none of your damn business or job. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 17, 2023

What's worse is the whole statement is false.

The 800K Manufacturing jobs aren't NEW. They were there before the shutdowns. Could you stop with the lies? — NH/Wynter/FTW (@WynterythTX) July 17, 2023

In 2021 inflation caused a 6% rise in prices, then in 2022, it rose by an additional 9%, and in 2023 it is up an extra 4%.



Prices have risen by 18% since Biden took office. — Mila Joy (@milajoyw) July 17, 2023

Oh, come on! You should never let facts destroy a narrative! Er, wait...

We couldn't agree more! Yet the full-court press continues. One has to wonder why so many believe blatant falsehoods.

