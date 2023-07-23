Pete Buttigieg was pushing economic lies the same day yet another derailment happened!

Bud Light presents some great Photoshop material
RickRobinson  |  8:30 AM on July 23, 2023
Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool

It seems lately as if the secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, has been playing a game of 'Where's Waldo' with the American people.  Well, we found him! The same day yet another train derailment happened, he was happily spinning the administration's repeated lies about how great the economy is 

See for yourself within hours of the catastrophe the man in charge was spinning for Joe Biden. Not about the repeated train issues in the country but about how great the economy is.

Multitasking is not his strong suit, for sure.

What's worse is the whole statement is false. 

Oh, come on! You should never let facts destroy a narrative! Er, wait...

We couldn't agree more! Yet the full-court press continues. One has to wonder why so many believe blatant falsehoods. 

***

