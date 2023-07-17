Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns g...
HELLO! Comfortably Smug asks the whereabouts of Pete Buttigieg in wake of ANOTHER derailment

justmindy  |  10:48 AM on July 17, 2023
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Today, The New York Post reported distressing news. Another train has derailed in Pennsylvania carrying hazardous materials and homes have been evacuated.

Immediately, Twitchy favorite, Comfortably Smug, reminded tweeps of who exactly is in charge of federal transportation issues, Pete Buttigieg.

He certainly wouldn't show up in a 'red' area like Ohio. We saw how he handled that derailment disaster.

Buttigieg should not be president of his local neighborhood association much less the President of the United States.

The scary thing is this is actually something Pete might say.

Why do the trains hate Pete so much?

Literally.

Harsh, but fair.

It would be great if we had a Transportation Secretary who would ensure our rails are safe for travel. What a concept.

Well, he's a Democrat, so that explains it.

That's the sad truth of it all. Perhaps, our esteemed news organizations could also start holding Secretary Pete to task.

