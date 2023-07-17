HELLO! Comfortably Smug asks the whereabouts of Pete Buttigieg in wake of ANOTHER derailment

Today, The New York Post reported distressing news. Another train has derailed in Pennsylvania carrying hazardous materials and homes have been evacuated.

Homes evacuated after train carrying hazardous materials derails near Pennsylvania https://t.co/urJlxBhzoQ pic.twitter.com/WP55fhform — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2023

Mayor Pete strikes again https://t.co/56e1mczzV0 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 17, 2023

Immediately, Twitchy favorite, Comfortably Smug, reminded tweeps of who exactly is in charge of federal transportation issues, Pete Buttigieg.

Dem country? He’ll be there today. Might be on the way right now. — BT (@bt_jorgensen) July 17, 2023

With PA being a blue state, I’m sure this will be cleaned up ASAP. Now let’s revisit Ohio for a moment… — dadirtyjerz (@Saboourns) July 17, 2023

Watch the Dems scramble to get aid to the area! — Tom Cook (@6dt4jt59m6) July 17, 2023

I bet Biden shows up for this one, PA is a swing state, OH is Trump Country so he didn’t care about East Palestine — Chris Hart (@NearScratch27) July 17, 2023

He certainly wouldn't show up in a 'red' area like Ohio. We saw how he handled that derailment disaster.

“Please, not now, I’m on personal time and it’s date night with my husband, we’ve got a sitter and everything.” - Mayor Pete — Lyndon B. Oswald (@Lyndon_B_Oswald) July 17, 2023

Buttigieg should not be president of his local neighborhood association much less the President of the United States.

Are we sure we have enough minority train engineers? I’m beginning to think this must be the problem with all these derailments. We need to know if the conductor was white.



If it’s good for pilots it’s got to be good for trains. Diversity is our strength. — Mike (@steviej0341) July 17, 2023

The scary thing is this is actually something Pete might say.

He's merely the victim of a homophobic rail system. — Giles Goat-Boy (@Sherman8758) July 17, 2023

Why do the trains hate Pete so much?

The Biden Administration may act like a fascist regime, but at least they make the railroads derail on time. — THE Crapplefratz (Accept no substitutes) (@Crapplefratz) July 17, 2023

I imagine Mayor Pete sitting around and every time the phone rings, he's like Dr. Nick in The Simpsons:



"The coroner!? I'm so sick of that guy.

Oh, such a nice day. I think I'll go out the window." — DWray (@d_wray) July 17, 2023

Wow, his term as Secretary of Transportation IS a literal train wreck. — Uncle Sham (@Gr8fl_Bd) July 17, 2023

Literally.

With all the train derailments, Mayor Pete is going to convince voters that Democrats can't be trusted to manage our rail system. — Purswell (@Purswell14) July 17, 2023

Harsh, but fair.

It would be great if we had a Transportation Secretary who would ensure our rails are safe for travel. What a concept.

Pete Buttigieg really sucks at his job. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 17, 2023

Well, he's a Democrat, so that explains it.

Perhaps it would be more newsworthy at this point to just let us know on days this *doesn’t* occur. — CopperTop Dan (@DefinitiveSVST) July 17, 2023

That's the sad truth of it all. Perhaps, our esteemed news organizations could also start holding Secretary Pete to task.

