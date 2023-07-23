Gavin Newsom continues to try to crush Temecula school board over the rejection of his approved agenda

You probably heard about this story from our very own Sam J. However, the Emperor of Commiefornia is still trying to destroy the little school district that could.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has FINED a school $1.5 million for rejecting the teaching of LGBT gender ideology that was proposed to schools by the Governor's office.



Temecula County school board unanimously voted to reject the curriculum, which included a book that referred… pic.twitter.com/gU5GC7bLYn — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 20, 2023

Did someone cue the imperial march from Star Wars? Is anyone else hearing it, just us? Ok cool.

Stay strong Temecula. — Not a Karen Karen (@kleegrubaugh) July 21, 2023

#TemuculaStrong needs to become a thing if it isn't yet.

Soooo...he's shilling to spend tax-payer funds for HRC's GLISEN teachers curriculums on behalf of unions? Shocker. 🙄🤬 pic.twitter.com/BnI4sMebNM — Jen 🇺🇸✝️😁 IFBAP! MAGA (@Jennimalek) July 20, 2023

It isn't his actions that surprise us. Seeing people on the left coast still willing to stand and fight for what is right is refreshing.

Wanting schools to teach kids kink and other explicit sexual themes is so gross — Vis 🇺🇸 (@NamelessVisage) July 20, 2023

If this fight can happen in California, it can and should be happening everywhere! This is just wrong on so many levels.

So parents need to ban together and file a class action against #CaliTrudeau for children endangerment. — AMABLACKPATRIOT (@DrShayPhD) July 21, 2023

Is there a lawyer in the house?

Keep fighting back; we support you! — Dean Harrison ∞ (@I_AM_That_Dean) July 21, 2023

In today's world standing up for what's right can seem impossible, and those who do it often feel alone. To the men and women standing in the gap to protect these kids: We support and salute you, and you have our eternal gratitude.

***

