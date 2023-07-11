Gavin Newsom's scorched Earth campaign against Greg Abbott continues

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been in the news a lot lately, and it gives some the sense that he may be being groomed as the next Democratic Party golden boy. In a recent interview, he went scorched Earth against the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott:

California Governor Gavin Newsom let his opinion of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other Republicans be known.



“One of the worst crime and murder rates in America and one of the worst mental health records of any governor in America, I’m not so convinced about the merits of his… pic.twitter.com/3VKT9ViHC9 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 10, 2023

One has to wonder why, though. Newsom has billed himself as America's last best hope but in this editor's opinion, is coming across more like an angry adolescent lashing out at his elders. It would seem a lot of tweeps are feeling the same way.

Gavin spends all his time trying to deflect from his own dumpster fire of a state to just about anywhere else. — 🇺🇸🧨Colorado Girl in Ohio🧨🇺🇸 (@ColoradoOhio) July 10, 2023

This may actually have a lot to do with his approach. Given what he has to work with it may even be his smartest bet, as sad as that is to say.

Over 500,000 Californians left the state due to rising housing costs and crowded, crime-filled cities, outdoor drug tents, high gas prices, increased state taxes to pay for more programs that don't work. Celebs are moving out every other day. France is the best example of what… — Futurist (@americasgreat) July 10, 2023

It is interesting watching him attack other leaders in what, by comparison to his own, are thriving states. Say what you like about his policies - his hair is well-quaffed, and his deflection game is on point.

He’s an evil lizard person who ruined SF as mayor, then Cali as governor. Over a million of people have fled Cali, most moving to Texas or Florida. He should be embarrassed to show up in either place. pic.twitter.com/qiR3zGsQv3 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 10, 2023

With all of the weirdness flying around Twitter regarding lizard people lately, it seemed wrong to leave this last bit out. The simple truth is 2024 is fast approaching, and so is your time of choosing. It has become apparent that the DNC has lost its taste for Joe Biden. The coming months will be interesting, to say the least.

