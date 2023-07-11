'Sound of Freedom' SO successful Rolling Stone tries doubling down on Q claims...
Ron Perlman says he's leaving Twitter and LOL replies are comedy GOLD (he's...
SHOCKA! You'll never guess WHO the White House is blaming for the bag...
Biden's White House dragged mercilessly over job creation lies
Libs continue to spread the lie about Moms for Liberty 'standing with' Hitler
Tweeter asks 'well-meaning white people' how they would react to a Hollywood...
Journalist not amused by billionaire Elon Musk's antics
The Lincoln Project's continued love affair with Biden is just cringe
In truly STINKY news ... half of New York beaches are contaminated with...
Rolling Stone calls 'Sound of Freedom' a 'superhero movie for dads with brainworms'
WIRED can't recommend Ring cameras because of racial profiling
RFK Jr. interview pulled from YouTube over vaccine misinformation
Kickstarter campaign hopes to raise enough to finish Rebekah Jones documentary
Ray Epps plans to sue Fox News for defamation

Gavin Newsom's scorched Earth campaign against Greg Abbott continues

RickRobinson  |  8:50 AM on July 11, 2023
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been in the news a lot lately, and it gives some the sense that he may be being groomed as the next Democratic Party golden boy. In a recent interview, he went scorched Earth against the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott:

One has to wonder why, though. Newsom has billed himself as America's last best hope but in this editor's opinion, is coming across more like an angry adolescent lashing out at his elders. It would seem a lot of tweeps are feeling the same way.

This may actually have a lot to do with his approach. Given what he has to work with it may even be his smartest bet, as sad as that is to say.

It is interesting watching him attack other leaders in what, by comparison to his own, are thriving states. Say what you like about his policies - his hair is well-quaffed, and his deflection game is on point.

Recommended

SHOCKA! You'll never guess WHO the White House is blaming for the bag of cocaine NOW (ok, you might)
Sam J.

With all of the weirdness flying around Twitter regarding lizard people lately, it seemed wrong to leave this last bit out. The simple truth is 2024 is fast approaching, and so is your time of choosing. It has become apparent that the DNC has lost its taste for Joe Biden. The coming months will be interesting, to say the least.  

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELECTION GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOCKA! You'll never guess WHO the White House is blaming for the bag of cocaine NOW (ok, you might)
Sam J.
Ron Perlman says he's leaving Twitter and LOL replies are comedy GOLD (he's not laughing but you will)
Sam J.
Biden's White House dragged mercilessly over job creation lies
RickRobinson
Tweeter asks 'well-meaning white people' how they would react to a Hollywood party with no Black guests
Amy
Sound of Freedom SO successful Rolling Stone tries doubling down on Q claims on trafficking and YIKES
Sam J.
WIRED can't recommend Ring cameras because of racial profiling
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
SHOCKA! You'll never guess WHO the White House is blaming for the bag of cocaine NOW (ok, you might) Sam J.