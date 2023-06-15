USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World
PBS NewsHour says 'anti-trans laws' jeopardize indigenous people's religious expression
California --> ALL of your kids are belong to US (watch)
Drag queens tell NBC News all they want is 'basic respect' for their...
Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden
Biden's insults of reporters have yet to cause Jim Acosta to pen a...
KJP Thinks It's 'Dangerous' to Protect Women's Sports
Delegate Stacey Plaskett spreads some disinformation about Hillary Clinton's emails
YES! The 'pendulum' is starting to swing BACK in a big way and...
California State Senator Urges Parents to Flee His State
WATCH Biden's face after journo asks him why Ukraine FBI informant called him...
Gov. Ron DeSantis tells an obsessed Gavin Newsom to challenge Biden or shut...
Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the...
Republicans Against Trump DRAGGED for even SUGGESTING a Liz Cheney/Chris Christie ticket a...

Elon Musk says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month'

RickRobinson  |  6:09 PM on June 15, 2023

Well, it's Pride Month again! And not only that, but Elon Musk just said the quiet part out loud, and apparently, many people agree with him.

He's not wrong; anywhere else, he'd have to delete this and, at best, be in time-out for a week if not banned.

We couldn't agree more! There are more celebration days in America than there are days on the calendar, but MONTHS? In the words of Joe Biden,'Come on, man!'

It's funny how no one talks about the color revolution anymore. It seems no one realizes all the categories and subcategories and hyphenated American things are designed to turn us against one another. Who was it that said, 'A house divided cannot stand,' again? Pretty sure it was a former president; his name started with an A. Oh yeah, good old Abraham Lincoln!

All we can say is hear, hear!

Recommended

Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right
Sam J.

And this is when you know things have gone too far. When you lose the people an event is meant to celebrate that is just entirely no bueno!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK PRIDE FLAG PRIDE MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right
Sam J.
USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World
Brett T.
Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden
Brett T.
California --> ALL of your kids are belong to US (watch)
Gordon Kushner
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread
Sam J.
Delegate Stacey Plaskett spreads some disinformation about Hillary Clinton's emails
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right Sam J.