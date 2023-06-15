Elon Musk says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month'

Well, it's Pride Month again! And not only that, but Elon Musk just said the quiet part out loud, and apparently, many people agree with him.

The rainbow flag is flying higher than our American flag this month.



What are we doing?



Is this where our priorities lie?



Where has our common sense gone?



And if I said this on any other social media platform…. I’d be permanently banned.



Luckily I own Twitter, lol — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) June 11, 2023

He's not wrong; anywhere else, he'd have to delete this and, at best, be in time-out for a week if not banned.

There should be a whole month set aside to promote anything. We need to stop this crap. — Rodster🇺🇸 (@clantro) June 12, 2023

We couldn't agree more! There are more celebration days in America than there are days on the calendar, but MONTHS? In the words of Joe Biden,'Come on, man!'

It's funny how no one talks about the color revolution anymore. It seems no one realizes all the categories and subcategories and hyphenated American things are designed to turn us against one another. Who was it that said, 'A house divided cannot stand,' again? Pretty sure it was a former president; his name started with an A. Oh yeah, good old Abraham Lincoln!

Today is Flag Day. This will be the only flag I will be flying today, and ever! pic.twitter.com/MEzL4ooN6S — Slippery Sloop 🇺🇲 (@azaz_ovedya) June 14, 2023

All we can say is hear, hear!

I don't need a month or a day.. I would prefer to celebrate things such as July 4th like everyone else.. just let us be normal. Being gay is such a small slice of my life.. I don't need to celebrate who I date. And to see what 'pride' events have turned into.. its shameful… — Bulldog 🏈 (@Bulldog78932701) June 13, 2023

And this is when you know things have gone too far. When you lose the people an event is meant to celebrate that is just entirely no bueno!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!