On his watch, we have a porous border, modern-day slavery running rampant, an economy in shambles, plus China and Russia making power moves. But no worries, you all, because Joe Biden is large and in charge and tackling ‘junk’ fees, as you can see here.

We must ask, is this what we Americans want this administration to focus on?

Hey! That’s what we were going to say!

Trending

Why should anyone pay attention to that? His base isn’t.

Woof! Seeing it laid out hurts our heads, but sure, Joe, let’s focus on junk fees!

Mmmmmm Doritos.

Well, taxation is theft, so …

Unfortunately, absurd and Joe Biden seem to go hand in hand.

PREACH!

You’re asking too many questions, sir. Go back to watching TV or something!

If the government fixed anything, we wouldn’t need them anymore.

The late great Ronald Reagan once said: ‘The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’ Unfortunately, President Joe Biden nearly always proves that government is the problem, not the solution. This appears to be yet another one of those times.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenJoeJoe BidenJunk Feespresident