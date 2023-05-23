On his watch, we have a porous border, modern-day slavery running rampant, an economy in shambles, plus China and Russia making power moves. But no worries, you all, because Joe Biden is large and in charge and tackling ‘junk’ fees, as you can see here.

Hidden junk fees – like processing fees on concert tickets – are a pain. They’re unfair, and add up. Congress, it's time to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 23, 2023

We must ask, is this what we Americans want this administration to focus on?

Humans are being trafficked at the border. Fentynal is coming in faster than you can fall down stairs, and this is what you choose to prioritize, fees? — V for Vendetta (@abortionisdead) May 23, 2023

He falls up stairs. Anyone can fall down stairs. — Drew V (@hondacb900f4) May 23, 2023

Hey! That’s what we were going to say!

Oh yes let’s all ignore that you’re siphoning millions to your family from money sent to other countries and talk about processing fees. You’re a joke. — Christopher Cain (@cwcain) May 23, 2023

Why should anyone pay attention to that? His base isn’t.

Meanwhile, every single day Americans are having to deal with your inflation. Paying hefty price for it too. pic.twitter.com/JgbJW9LY7I — Glen S 🇺🇸, Independent Conservative (@GlenSPhoto) May 23, 2023

Woof! Seeing it laid out hurts our heads, but sure, Joe, let’s focus on junk fees!

This was top of my list. Close second was accessibility to Ranch Doritos. — lithos (@lithos_graphein) May 23, 2023

Mmmmmm Doritos.

Maybe we should start with a junk-TAX Prevention Act. — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) May 23, 2023

I consider TAXES AS JUNK FEES FOR ABSOLUTELY NO QUALITY OF PRODUCT! — TXIndep1836 (@TXNFirst1836) May 24, 2023

Well, taxation is theft, so …

What an absurd waste of time for a president to focus on! — Ryan (@HawkeyeRye) May 23, 2023

Unfortunately, absurd and Joe Biden seem to go hand in hand.

Ah….. Sir…. What about what’s going on over at the US Treasury? Can we figure that out First, then we can come back to those pesky hidden junk fees that is plaguing 🇺🇸… seriously… 🤦‍♂️ — cryptocoffey.eth 🪐🏄‍♂️|🐸|🍯|🧟‍♂️|🗝️|⏰|🦊| (@cryptocoffey7) May 23, 2023

PREACH!

Page 1. Junk fees. What’s gonna be in page 2-12,000? — Matt Kim (@MattAttack009_) May 23, 2023

You’re asking too many questions, sir. Go back to watching TV or something!

Lol this is the last thing we care about Our country is in debt Fix it — Wendy O (@CryptoWendyO) May 23, 2023

If the government fixed anything, we wouldn’t need them anymore.

The late great Ronald Reagan once said: ‘The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’ Unfortunately, President Joe Biden nearly always proves that government is the problem, not the solution. This appears to be yet another one of those times.

