We aren’t going to lie to you. Reading this story got our Spidey-senses tingling.

Most of the tweeps reading it were just as concerned as well.

JUST IN – 50 U.S. senators have been issued satellite phones for emergency communication — CBS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 22, 2023

As you can see here, several tweeps are asking the same question.

Which 50? — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) May 22, 2023

Why only 50? — Aaron Day 2024: Truth and Transformation (@AaronRDay) May 22, 2023

But there are 100 senators. Which 50? — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) May 22, 2023

From CBS News:

“In testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee last month, Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson said satellite communication is being deployed “to ensure a redundant and secure means of communication during a disruptive event.” Gibson said the phones are a security backstop in the case of an emergency that “takes out communications” in part of America. Federal funding will pay for the satellite airtime needed to utilize the phone devices.”

We had most of the same concerns as the tweeps listed above. According to the article, though, this is a voluntary program offered to all senators. So far, more than 50 have signed up. We do completely understand why people are concerned. Since 2020, things considered conspiracy theories have been found to be truthful.

We don’t know if some evil plot is behind the satellite phones being issued, but a few tweeps seem to think so.

Is a giant cyber attack coming?

And why did only half of the senate get the phones? — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) May 22, 2023

Definitely doesn't sound like a plot in every doomsday movie or book I've ever read… pic.twitter.com/vc5anH6HmZ — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 22, 2023

We’ve seen these movies, and they’re fun to watch, but we don’t want to live through one. So let’s hope not!

Bet the taxpayers paid for that Fraud Waste & Abuse too? — Conspiracy Theory Watchdog Jeff (@JeffJun80346519) May 22, 2023

Oh, you know we did!

Again, with everything that has come out regarding COVID-19, Russia Collusion, FBI, DOJ, and on and on and on. It’s no wonder the American people have concerns. We can never forget one thing, though: We can stop ignoring all of the things that the establishment in both parties are doing right under our noses and start holding them accountable.

