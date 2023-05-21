Hollywood always seems mystical and magical to most Americans, including us. Then as we get older, we realize just like in the stories, all things magical come with a price. Though try as it might, Hollywood can’t get to everyone.

Corin Nemec, or as we most fondly remember him as Dr. Jonas Quinn from Stargate SG-1, recently dropped a tweet full of truth bombs and a typo, which he fixed later, but mostly truth bombs.

🤣👍 Recap: Wuflu is man-made, laptop is real, Russian Collusion is not real, Intelligence community is corrupt, Boarder is wide open, Globalist Agenda for World Domination is Open Source News, Federal Reserve Bank is broke, Epstien didn't kill himself, what am I forgetting? pic.twitter.com/gjbvenryIn — Corin Nemec (@imcorinnemec) May 20, 2023

Not much, sir. You were pretty thorough!

But our elections are completely incorruptible and reflections of the will of the voters — David Roberts (@davidrlroberts) May 20, 2023

Or so the government tells us!

Another awesome thing about Corin, he typically interacts quite often on his feed.

stargates are real — erictbone (@th0r0n) May 20, 2023

As you can see here.

Also, as an aside. We want so badly for that to be true!

Oh and it’s border *** 😂 yea I’m that guy — T (@Madeyoulookduh) May 20, 2023

It’s ok. We do it, too.

The funniest part was Corin’s response though.

I was talking about the wake boarders on the Rio Grande. pic.twitter.com/TjRjhBOcFI — Corin Nemec (@imcorinnemec) May 20, 2023

Wait, is this what fangirling feels like? Are we fangirling right now?

Is there a doctor in the house?

Computer activate EMH! Oh wait, wrong show – carry on!

Dude, you get it. — Chris Graves (@CGravesMassGuy) May 20, 2023

He DOES seem to get it more than most in that magical place we call Hollywood.

***

