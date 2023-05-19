With all of the dark clouds surrounding Adam Schiff’s tenure, this latest take is at best laughable.

At worst, it’s delusional.

We must bring integrity back to the Supreme Court.



I’m introducing the Justice is BLIND Act to ensure all judges make decisions based on the law, not their pocketbooks.



By placing judges' investments in blind trusts and stopping trading, we will better avoid potential… — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 19, 2023

This has been said about him before, and if memory serves, we said it, but there is less projection at a movie theater than in his tweet.

Will you also do this for congress? — Jeff Dornik (@jeffdornik) May 19, 2023

This was our first thought. Can you clean up your own house, sir?

In my conservative town outside Phoenix, everyone is constantly talking about how Clarence Thomas needs to be expelled from the court and how the court must be expanded to 16 members to save democracy. I may be a Republican, but I agree with them and so does every American. — Joe Brandon Fan🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@realandhonestg) May 19, 2023

Do they really? We aren’t so sure.

Let’s start with Congress. First we get rid of the ones that blatantly lie to the American public. Then the ones that enrich themselves with inside knowledge on the stock market. If there are any left we can tighten up the reporting laws…. — Infringer (@Infringer13) May 19, 2023

There’s this as well.

So Congressmen should have a blind trust too, since they are the ones getting lobbied and granting funds, right? RIGHT? — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) May 19, 2023

This is the way.

How about a $1,000 fine for every lie that YOU tell. You’d be homeless in a month! — Jack Furnari (@JackFurnariUSA) May 19, 2023

Two weeks tops, but we agree!

You first — RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) May 19, 2023

Someone might have to read him the definition of integrity, we suggest small words.

We must bring integrity back to Congress, Senate, and the DOJ. — 𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓱 (@_mishisabish_) May 19, 2023

The question becomes how? Congress is wholly unpopular, but individuals within Congress are hailed as heroes in their home states. How do we fix what is broken when it’s always the other representatives’ and senators’ fault and never our elected officials?

See, we told you! Laughable.

You are ridiculous! Beyond comprehension actually. You have done much harm to this country and here you are up on your high horse acting like you have some type of moral integrity. Outrageous. I hope you get expelled from Congress — Texas (@MustangMan_TX) May 19, 2023

Is our system so broken that Adam Schiff is the best California offers? Only those in California can answer.

