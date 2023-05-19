Sometimes you have to wonder what happens to people once they are inside the DC bubble. Adam Kinzinger is no exception. He recently took to Twitter trying to needle Rep. Jim Jordan and failed miserably.

Your hearing was just a public airing of a HR complaint. https://t.co/BscOyb0CmN — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) May 18, 2023

First, we hate to do this, but it’s a(n) HR complaint. Second, let’s have you fine tweeps tell him what you think.

See our very own Sam J proving us right!

Now do the J6 hearings. — DrM 🇺🇸 (@DrMagnolias) May 18, 2023

He can’t.

Whistleblowers against Republicans… Fantastic, you’re a hero.

Whistleblowers against Democrats… Bad, you’re a liar and traitor.

Did I get that right? — Jancy 🇺🇸🕊 (@iJancy) May 19, 2023

You know what they say: if it weren’t for double standards … meh, you know the rest.

These FBI Whistleblowers are key to solving exactly what happened on J6.

Adam you should have a major concern as your involvement with the bogus J6 committee continues to unravel.

The truth is bound and determined to come out… — Penny R (@Penny_FL13) May 19, 2023

‘The truth will out’ — William Shakespeare.

The three faces of Adam Kinzinger.

Because you are the “expert” on hearings after the J6 committee was fiasco? — MarciJoy (@msmarcijoy) May 18, 2023

That’s how Adam sees it, yup.

Says the treasonous loser who claimed to have all the explosive evidence about Jan 6th and had absolutely NOTHING! — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) May 19, 2023

Adam, you do have that pesky evidence, right? RIGHT?!

Hmm, maybe Mr. Kinzinger should check in his couch cushions.

Well, that escalated quickly.

Awww someone’s upset because he was redistricted. Dude you were part of a sham committee around J6. The rest of the country had no clue who you were until until you became a treasonous coward. — Anthony Speziale 🇺🇸 🦅🍊 (@A86Spez) May 18, 2023

Aww, now don’t hurt the poor #Fella’s feelings.

Who are we kidding? Please, don’t stop on our account!

Translation: “I (Adam kinzinger) participated in one of the largest scams perpetuated on Americans, the j6 committee. I was happy to sell out my oath and honor to make a buck while violating civil rights and ruining lives.” — David (@marshalllaw13) May 18, 2023

We could not have summed things up better if we tried. The American people are learning the truth, despite the best efforts of people like Adam Kinzinger. The question remains, what next?

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!