As we all know, Title 42 is slated to end tomorrow and what has the current administration done about it?

Nothing, that’s what, and a certain US Senator isn’t pulling punches.

The Biden admin will end Title 42 tomorrow without a working plan in place to keep AZ communities and migrants safe. They had years to prepare for this, failed to do so, and now Arizona will bear the brunt of this crisis. We're pushing for solutions to keep AZ safe. pic.twitter.com/ff5NE23TRr — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) May 10, 2023

Kyrsten has undergone a bit of a transformation of late after realizing the party she once belonged to no longer represents her. Since then, she has re-registered as an Independent and has been pulling no punches.

This administration wants a full-on border crisis. Kyrsten’s recent shift in affiliation hasn’t been all sunshine and roses, though.

George here doesn’t seem to be a fan. Someone wanna get the poor guy a cookie?

2024 can't come soon enough for us to vote you out! — George K Fahnbulleh (@gkfahnbulleh) May 10, 2023

The house and the Senate has had DECADES to draft and pass comprehensive immigration reform, but the political theater, fear mongering and blame game has proved more effective for your Republican friends. Start there .. 🙄 — dcd (@Daveydeg) May 10, 2023

While technically not incorrect @Daveydeg here seems to forget that the Left controlled everything officially from January 2021 until January 2023. Why wasn’t this boasted reform proposed then? Hrm…

Yes, Virginia, there is political theater, but we’re afraid to tell you it’s on both sides. Neither side is in a hurry to fix this mess because it’s a great fundraising tool. We, the people keep getting caught in the middle because they have forgotten who they work for.

I live in El Paso, Texas and we are very fearful.

We are already being inundated, and our vulnerable community is under attack.

The most viable solution is to immediately impeach both Biden and Mayorkis. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) May 10, 2023

The last guy was impeached TWICE for way less.

I love what you’re doing. Keep doing it and wishing you the best! — Marc Toretzky (@marc_toretzky) May 10, 2023

Kyrsten is amassing a bit of a fan club along the way too.

We don’t agree on everything but this you are spot on! — Mark (@Tarzan121109) May 10, 2023

Thanks Kirsten. Do everything you can to help with horrific invasion. US citizens are afraid of the massive amount of immigrants flooding the border. That is the major problem. The flow and sheer numbers are not something our country can handle at this point. — Amanda Ruddick 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@anruddick2021) May 10, 2023

Then we have the, ‘We Love Kyrsten Club.’

There’s just something about a strong woman with common sense ideas, and people are noticing.

And then there’s Martha …

Wrong senator. It is Mexico bearing the brunt of this crisis — Martha Bárcena (@Martha_Barcena) May 10, 2023

Martha, Martha, Martha. Say what now?

You and Manchin can fix this. Demand they fix the border situation or switch parties. You two could throw the whole Senate to the other side. — MJ (@MathieuPreston) May 10, 2023

Now there’s an idea. Would they? Who knows, but if they do, bring popcorn!

***

