As we all know, Title 42 is slated to end tomorrow and what has the current administration done about it?

Nothing, that’s what, and a certain US Senator isn’t pulling punches.

Kyrsten has undergone a bit of a transformation of late after realizing the party she once belonged to no longer represents her. Since then, she has re-registered as an Independent and has been pulling no punches.

This administration wants a full-on border crisis. Kyrsten’s recent shift in affiliation hasn’t been all sunshine and roses, though.

George here doesn’t seem to be a fan. Someone wanna get the poor guy a cookie?

While technically not incorrect @Daveydeg here seems to forget that the Left controlled everything officially from January 2021 until January 2023. Why wasn’t this boasted reform proposed then? Hrm…

Yes, Virginia, there is political theater, but we’re afraid to tell you it’s on both sides. Neither side is in a hurry to fix this mess because it’s a great fundraising tool. We, the people keep getting caught in the middle because they have forgotten who they work for.

The last guy was impeached TWICE for way less.

Kyrsten is amassing a bit of a fan club along the way too.

Then we have the, ‘We Love Kyrsten Club.’

There’s just something about a strong woman with common sense ideas, and people are noticing.

And then there’s Martha …

Martha, Martha, Martha. Say what now?

Now there’s an idea. Would they? Who knows, but if they do, bring popcorn!

