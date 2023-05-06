Sometimes the tone-deaf approach this administration takes surprises even us.

Here we are yet again, though. The number two *snickers* person in charge of the country says one thing while the policies she and her boss espouse do the opposite.

In our nation, three out of four manufacturing firms are small businesses. They are leading the way in strengthening American manufacturing, and @POTUS and I are proud to partner with them. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 6, 2023

Please, ma’am, tell us exactly how this is a true statement.

While big business, because of your policies, is now strangling small businesses — Working Joe – Nothing fake here… (@workingjoe1) May 6, 2023

If average Americans can see it, why can’t they?

What if we told you they see it all just fine?

How do you partner with them? — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) May 6, 2023

Anyone … anyone …? Buehler?

You should do them a favor and stay out of their way. — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) May 6, 2023

RIGHT?! We saw this all through the previous administration. The government took its foot off the neck of business and our economy roared back to life in ways we hadn’t seen since Reagan.

I heard a snippet of your speech about small business owners who identify as entrepreneurs. FYI- The definition of an entrepreneur is a person who organizes or operates a business or businesses, taking on greater than normal financial risks in order to do so. You're welcome. — CardinalFan (@BlmJapJah) May 6, 2023

Easy, killer. This administration considers it a win when they appear in public with their shoes on the right feet, er, um, correct feet. *PHEW* Leftist rage mob avoided!

Hail Marxism! — Gary Gower (@gary_gower) May 6, 2023

Oh, they are, and they do. We hear there is a secret handshake and everything.

Are you sure? Where are you partnering with them? I am asking as an American Manufacturer. — EV_Trapper (@EV_Trapper) May 6, 2023

We keep asking, they aren’t answering.

Yes and U bunch of 🤡🤡 running this failed 🎪 are the reason the small businesses are closing down. Do U think we can't see? Not all of us are as clueless as your handful of supporters. U & Joe have no decency. When U turned up to collect a prize U stole, the 🌎 saw what U were — [email protected] (@CatherineHaess3) May 6, 2023

How dare you! This administration is the most popular in American history.

If you don’t believe us just ask Kamala, she’ll tell ya!

Divide, deny, distract, and lie. It’s been the political mantra since the dawn of politics and there has been no administration better at it than this one in history. The question remains how long will we continue to allow them to openly lie to us?

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!