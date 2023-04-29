President Biden has been touting the Inflation Reduction Act like it will single-handedly save the American economy.

The Inflation Reduction Act will cap out-of-pocket costs for seniors on Medicare at a maximum of $2,000 a year. This is a game-changer. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 29, 2023

But will the game actually change, Joe? Will it?

This act will not reduce inflation. — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) April 29, 2023

Ummm, inflation is costing us more than $4k a year, so not really. — American Impetus – (Christian Patriot) (@AmericasImpetus) April 29, 2023

Mr. Biden, Twitter would like a word, sir.

The inflation reduction act is doing nothing to tame inflation which is now ripping off the American people and seniors — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) April 29, 2023

[…] Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act Your signature on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) made it into the law. This legislation makes an attempt to address rising worries about the current 8% to 9% inflation rate in the United States, but it only does so in name… — 𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗭 (@rodriQuez) April 29, 2023

That’s how they get you, they make the name simple and then convolute the entire bill with vague language, pork, and obfuscation. It’s the new American way.

The only game you know anything about is 'sniff-the-kiddos' — Heywood Jiblomi (@LMJ0fficial) April 29, 2023

Well, he is the reigning champ, so …

So it will reduce the APPEARANCE of inflation while contributing to it. Neat. — James Landrum (@JamesRLandrum) April 29, 2023

He’s delivered lids by 9 am and his favorite ice cream hot takes like a champ too! Joe Biden has what America needs.

The inflation reduction act has nothing to do with inflation does it? — Jace Grigsby (@JaceGrigsby) April 29, 2023

Did that Act lower inflation? — Code Zero (@automationcoder) April 29, 2023

This keeps being asked, but Biden has yet to answer. Joe put down the ice cream, man.

Not bankrupting the country would be a game-changer. — C.C. Francis (@CCFrancisBooks) April 29, 2023

No inflation is the REAL game changer 😅 — Jed Helmers (@JedHelmers) April 29, 2023

No its a lie — 4:20Debbi🤣🙈🙉🙊 (@DebbiEftekhari) April 29, 2023

Shhhh! You guys are cutting into the emperor’s nap time here.

Like a Jeopardy or Chutes and Ladders game changer? — Bad Moose (@BadMoosekers) April 29, 2023

It’s Candyland, definitely. Ok, Chutes and Ladders works for Biden’s kid-friendly White House.

We need a strict vaccine mandate for every American citizen, no exemptions. Send anyone who doesn’t comply straight to jail. — Johnathan (@theprism89) April 29, 2023

Ok, so, @theprism89, what exactly does this have to do with reducing inflation? #AskingForAFriend

Oh, and Saint Elon of Tesla thanks you for your patronage, STILL.

As usual, just to be as clear as possible, if the Left promises a bill will do something, we can all be relatively assured it will at best do absolutely nothing. At worst, said bill will accomplish the exact opposite of its stated intent.

You know what else was a game changer…Hunters Laptop — Electric Beard (@ElectricBeard_) April 29, 2023

·This mic drop brought to you by @ElectricBeard_

