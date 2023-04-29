President Biden has been touting the Inflation Reduction Act like it will single-handedly save the American economy.

But will the game actually change, Joe? Will it?

Mr. Biden, Twitter would like a word, sir.

That’s how they get you, they make the name simple and then convolute the entire bill with vague language, pork, and obfuscation. It’s the new American way.

Well, he is the reigning champ, so …

He’s delivered lids by 9 am and his favorite ice cream hot takes like a champ too! Joe Biden has what America needs.

This keeps being asked, but Biden has yet to answer. Joe put down the ice cream, man.

Shhhh! You guys are cutting into the emperor’s nap time here.

It’s Candyland, definitely. Ok, Chutes and Ladders works for Biden’s kid-friendly White House.

Ok, so, @theprism89, what exactly does this have to do with reducing inflation? #AskingForAFriend

Oh, and Saint Elon of Tesla thanks you for your patronage, STILL.

As usual, just to be as clear as possible, if the Left promises a bill will do something, we can all be relatively assured it will at best do absolutely nothing. At worst, said bill will accomplish the exact opposite of its stated intent.

