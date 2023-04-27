Chuck Schumer has never met a spending bill he didn’t like. So while laughable, it’s not surprising that he’s trying to decry the GOP and their call for fiscal responsibility.

The Republican Default on America Act is DOA in the Senate. It’s a ransom note to the American people to suffer the Republican radical, right-wing agenda or suffer a catastrophic default. Democrats won’t allow it. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 26, 2023

To clarify, trying to slam on the brakes before you slide us over a fiscal cliff at warp speed, that’s holding America, hostage?

You want to spend us into Venezuela. Default becomes inevitable then old man. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 27, 2023

Stacey brought the heat.

So you're A-OK with default. At least you're honest about that. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 27, 2023

Ironic, isn’t it? They no longer hide which side they are truly on, and yet so few see the truth.

😂😂😂 you’re a joke, Chuckie. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 26, 2023

Well, maybe a few see the truth. There may be hope for us yet.

Hmm

Maybe more than a few, after all? Yay, Team Murica!

Should we pour one out for Fox News as we bask in the glow of Tucker?

Our issue is the ‘Neo Liberals’ are everywhere so we’ve come dangerously close to a one-party system.

Your inability to compromise on anything is what hurts Americans. Also, I don't recall you ever coming down on Harry Reid for not proposing a budget for 4 years..https://t.co/1Vhx1onO2r — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 27, 2023

Chuckie doesn’t care about facts. He rules by fear.

Maybe people are starting to get it? We’ve been doing this for a long time and this has been a point made often and loudly.

Dear Chuck, we believe this to be a clear message that a lot of America is tired of your stuff, Chuck.

If you’re so confident, put it on the floor and put it to a vote. If “Dems won’t allow it” you should be confident on a 49-50 vote (accounting for DiFi). Or are you afraid the vulnerable Senators you keep screwing over might stand with the taxpayer? — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) April 27, 2023

Daniel here seems to agree with our assessment.

It seems Chuck thought he was bringing the fire.

Instead, it appears Twitter brought the fire to HIM.

***

