Chuck Schumer has never met a spending bill he didn’t like. So while laughable, it’s not surprising that he’s trying to decry the GOP and their call for fiscal responsibility.

To clarify, trying to slam on the brakes before you slide us over a fiscal cliff at warp speed, that’s holding America, hostage?

Stacey brought the heat.

Ironic, isn’t it? They no longer hide which side they are truly on, and yet so few see the truth.

Well, maybe a few see the truth. There may be hope for us yet.

Hmm

Maybe more than a few, after all? Yay, Team Murica!

Should we pour one out for Fox News as we bask in the glow of Tucker?

 

Our issue is the ‘Neo Liberals’ are everywhere so we’ve come dangerously close to a one-party system.

Chuckie doesn’t care about facts. He rules by fear.

Maybe people are starting to get it? We’ve been doing this for a long time and this has been a point made often and loudly.

Dear Chuck, we believe this to be a clear message that a lot of America is tired of your stuff, Chuck.

Daniel here seems to agree with our assessment.

It seems Chuck thought he was bringing the fire.

Instead, it appears Twitter brought the fire to HIM.

***

