Geraldo Rivera seems quite infatuated with Governor Chris Christie, and Twitter has noticed. As Twitchy has noted, he has floated this idea before and was dragged mercilessly, yet here he is again.

Attempted coup, you say?

Hey Geraldo? Lars would like a word …

Also, Big Fish seems to disagree with your assertion too.

Geraldo, a lot of Twitter disagrees with you here. You may have yet to notice or care, but this opinion seems unpopular.

Trending

We get it, Geraldo, Orange Man Bad! However, do you think Christie is the right man for the job? They don’t seem to think so, bro.

You seem to have read ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’, Geraldo.

Our question for Sandy, though, has he ever actually been sane?

Broomba summed it up nicely. Lately, this is Geraldo’s pastime. This is now the second time in as many months that Twitchy has covered Geraldo trying to whip this particular dead horse.

Oh, snap! We were watching it was pretty meh, but wow!

Geraldo, please visit the lost and found at your earliest convenience.

You sure like to throw around ominous words Gerry, but the narrative you’re spinning doesn’t hold up and America knows it.

Maybe you should stick to hawking electric cars? It seems Twitter has had enough of your shenanigans. One thing remains true: Donald Trump may or may not win the primary, but we doubt Governor Christie even climbs out of his lounge chair on the sand this election cycle. Only time will tell.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2024 electionChris ChristieDonald TrumpGeraldo Rivera