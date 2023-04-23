Geraldo Rivera seems quite infatuated with Governor Chris Christie, and Twitter has noticed. As Twitchy has noted, he has floated this idea before and was dragged mercilessly, yet here he is again.

Like Chris Christie, I believe Donald Trump lost the right to be president when he undermined our elections and incited the January 6th insurrection. Shocking how so many GOP voters are giving Trump a pass on his attempted coup.

Christie is a rock solid alternative to Trump. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 22, 2023

Attempted coup, you say?

He didn't incite what happened. It wasn't an insurrection. No coup attempt. Your lies are perpetuating evil. — Lars (@LarsLoathesLies) April 22, 2023

Hey Geraldo? Lars would like a word …

Also, Big Fish seems to disagree with your assertion too.

Attempted Coup?

You have lost that last brain cell. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 22, 2023

Geraldo, a lot of Twitter disagrees with you here. You may have yet to notice or care, but this opinion seems unpopular.

Geraldo, you're a propagandist. Nothing you just posted is true. — Deplorable from birth 🇺🇲 (@WandaMi04066786) April 22, 2023

Extremely Bogus Premise. — Jim King (@JimKing42539468) April 22, 2023

It was no attempted coup Heraldo so get off if it …. — Michele Matesi (@LaudateJC) April 22, 2023

We get it, Geraldo, Orange Man Bad! However, do you think Christie is the right man for the job? They don’t seem to think so, bro.

He is not an alternative. He has some big baggage following him he will never be elected president. — Paul54 (@paul54208) April 22, 2023

Chris Christie had 2% of the vote last time he ran. Not a solid choice. I live in NJ and they hate him here. It will never happen. — LauraCRockets (@LauraC529) April 22, 2023

You seem to have read ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’, Geraldo.

Can someone, ANYONE tell Suzanne Scott that Geraldo is no longer a sane voice to counter a conservative narrative?

Drive your Bentley into retirement, Geraldo. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 22, 2023

Our question for Sandy, though, has he ever actually been sane?

Broomba summed it up nicely. Lately, this is Geraldo’s pastime. This is now the second time in as many months that Twitchy has covered Geraldo trying to whip this particular dead horse.

Oh, snap! We were watching it was pretty meh, but wow!

Like many, I believe Geraldo lost the right to voice an opinion when he opened Al Capones Pepsi can. — Turtle (@ElctrcTrtleLnd) April 22, 2023

Geraldo, please visit the lost and found at your earliest convenience.

You sure like to throw around ominous words Gerry, but the narrative you’re spinning doesn’t hold up and America knows it.

You throw around the words “coup” and “insurrection” as if you knew what they meant. Remember Trump’s actual words encouraged peaceful protest. Yes, there were violent rioters (not as violent as the Summer 2020),but no attempt at a “coup” and no actual “insurrection.” — Susan West-Morgan (@NCSuz14) April 22, 2023

Maybe you should stick to hawking electric cars? It seems Twitter has had enough of your shenanigans. One thing remains true: Donald Trump may or may not win the primary, but we doubt Governor Christie even climbs out of his lounge chair on the sand this election cycle. Only time will tell.