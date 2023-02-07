Transgender rights activists stormed the Oklahoma Capitol this week, to demand ‘care’ for transgender youth. We’re not even going to get into what that entails.

What is interesting is how this story is being framed. Suddenly, this type of behavior is not a threat to democracy. The same people who have been hyping the ‘insurrection’ of January 6th for two years are nowhere to be found.

This headline from Tulsa World must be seen to be believed:

Photos: Transgender rights protesters gather at Oklahoma Capitol ahead of State of the State

Several Republican lawmakers are seeking to limit gender-affirming care for transgender Oklahomans through a slate of bills LGBTQ advocates say are extreme.

Ahead of the legislative session starting Monday, GOP lawmakers pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans.

Numerous bills would block children and some adults from receiving gender-affirming care that includes puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone therapies and gender-reassignment surgeries.

Protesters gather? Really?

No big deal. These folks are just gathering.

People have questions.

Don’t the new rules apply here?

Here’s the bottom line.

It sure looks that way.

