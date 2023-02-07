Transgender rights activists stormed the Oklahoma Capitol this week, to demand ‘care’ for transgender youth. We’re not even going to get into what that entails.

What is interesting is how this story is being framed. Suddenly, this type of behavior is not a threat to democracy. The same people who have been hyping the ‘insurrection’ of January 6th for two years are nowhere to be found.

This headline from Tulsa World must be seen to be believed:

Photos: Transgender rights protesters gather at Oklahoma Capitol ahead of State of the State Several Republican lawmakers are seeking to limit gender-affirming care for transgender Oklahomans through a slate of bills LGBTQ advocates say are extreme. Ahead of the legislative session starting Monday, GOP lawmakers pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans. Numerous bills would block children and some adults from receiving gender-affirming care that includes puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone therapies and gender-reassignment surgeries.

Protesters gather? Really?

No big deal. These folks are just gathering.

Trans Lives Matter stormed and occupied the Oklahoma capital today pic.twitter.com/iKd0D1wFz1 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 7, 2023

People have questions.

Have they declared it an insurrection against the government of Oklahoma yet and started handing out big prison sentences yet? When does the Senate Committee meet to discuss this historical event? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 7, 2023

Has anyone checked on AOC? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2023

Were they all arrested and charged with insurrection? — JMAN (@ProducerJMAN) February 7, 2023

Don’t the new rules apply here?

So, according to the left’s standards, an insurrection… — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) February 7, 2023

Here’s the bottom line.

Guess it’s ok when they do it. — Andrew Willey (@AndrewWilleyMG) February 7, 2023

It sure looks that way.

