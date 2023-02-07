Are you planning to watch Biden’s state of the union address tonight? If so, you might be expecting to hear certain issues come up in his speech.

Conservative meme creator extraordinaire, Carpe Donktum, has a few predictions that seem pretty solid.

Tonights #SOTU may include, but is not limited to:

1. Nuking MAGA people

2. Compulsory unity

3. Everything is Trumps fault

4. The climate killing us

5. Trans people are better than you

6. Everyone is racist, sexist, and homophobic except dems(who are perfect)

7. Get the Vax — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 7, 2023

Compulsory unity. Hilarious, yet frightening and a little too close to home.

Compulsory unity… like the beatings will continue until morale improves around here? — Steve Holland (@VLM7234) February 7, 2023

What issues did Carpe Donktum forget to include?

You forgot “Everything is awesome, stop complaining” — Ginger 🇺🇸 (@GingerPolitical) February 7, 2023

8. Trunalimunumaprzure

9. Asufutimaehaehfutbw — Eight Buck Chuck (@real8BuckChuck) February 7, 2023

8. Inflation is in your imagination. — MuberMe (@Muber_Me) February 7, 2023

You forgot xenophobic — Debbie (@debbie23987545) February 7, 2023

Is anyone going to create a Bingo card? Someone needs to do this.

Somebody needs to make a Biden SOTU Bingo card so we can keep score. — 🧐Conspiracy Chick 🇺🇸 (@ActivateStrong) February 7, 2023

Oh wait, someone did create a Bingo card because Twitter is awesome.

Biden is probably just going to run through the same, tired talking points that he has used in every other one of his speeches.

I feel like I've heard this speech already — Mr. Reality (@spMrReality) February 7, 2023

What do you expect? Real answers on real issues?

Come on, man.

***

