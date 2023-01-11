Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not known for being particularly strong on immigration issues, unless it’s advocating for people who entered the country illegally, of course.

Yet she is spitting mad that Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is being allowed to remain in Florida.

Millions of illegals who might vote Democrat are fine, but one right winger who genuinely needs asylum is just a bridge too far, apparently.

.@AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida https://t.co/DEWLmMOWBx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 11, 2023

From the Washington Examiner:

AOC says US must stop ‘granting refuge’ to Bolsonaro in Florida Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must “cease granting refuge” to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party, Bolsonaro blamed a software bug for his defeat. Ever since his final days in office and before Lula’s inauguration, the right-wing former president has been in Florida.

AOC has embraced the narrative that what’s happening in Brazil is an extension of January 6th.

Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil. We must stand in solidarity with @LulaOficial’s democratically elected government. 🇧🇷 The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida. https://t.co/rzsZl9jwZY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2023

Does she even hear herself?

"We must do everything I say" says the non-fascist — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2023

So the fascist are the people uprising and not the government 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) January 9, 2023

And what about the immigration angle?

Just keep giving refuge to all the illegals crossing the border. — Marky Mark (@MarciaJ84682467) January 11, 2023

AOC goes anti-refugee — Carter Gwynn LGBFJB+ (@GranholmDr) January 11, 2023

This seems to be a new trend on the left.

Look at all these border hawks all of a sudden lol https://t.co/caZ1V72MvK — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 11, 2023

No hypocrisy here. Nosiree.

