Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not known for being particularly strong on immigration issues, unless it’s advocating for people who entered the country illegally, of course.

Yet she is spitting mad that Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is being allowed to remain in Florida.

Millions of illegals who might vote Democrat are fine, but one right winger who genuinely needs asylum is just a bridge too far, apparently.

From the Washington Examiner:

AOC says US must stop ‘granting refuge’ to Bolsonaro in Florida

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must “cease granting refuge” to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday.

After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party, Bolsonaro blamed a software bug for his defeat. Ever since his final days in office and before Lula’s inauguration, the right-wing former president has been in Florida.

AOC has embraced the narrative that what’s happening in Brazil is an extension of January 6th.

Does she even hear herself?

And what about the immigration angle?

This seems to be a new trend on the left.

No hypocrisy here. Nosiree.

***

