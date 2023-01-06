Biden’s Department of Energy recently released a report which showed that canceling the Keystone XL pipeline cost the U.S. thousands of jobs, not to mention billions of dollars in wealth.

Who could have guessed?

Biden admin quietly admits canceling Keystone XL Pipeline cost thousands of jobs, billions of dollars https://t.co/9wMkpxPaOZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 5, 2023

From FOX News:

The Biden administration published a congressionally mandated report highlighting the positive economic benefits the Keystone XL Pipeline would have had if President Biden didn’t revoke its federal permits. The report, which the Department of Energy (DOE) completed in late December without any public announcement, says the Keystone XL project would have created between 16,149 and 59,000 jobs and would have had a positive economic impact of between $3.4-9.6 billion, citing various studies. A previous report from the federal government published in 2014 determined 3,900 direct jobs and 21,050 total jobs would be created during construction which was expected to take two years. But immediately after taking office in January 2021, Biden canceled the pipeline’s permits, effectively shutting the project down.

Of course, anyone with a brain knew this, but it’s nice to get confirmation.

Well, duh. — Saboteur Deetz (@tahDeetz) January 5, 2023

We didn’t need them to admit this. Everyone knew all along! https://t.co/kkCxLNyulZ — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) January 6, 2023

Now we learn the truth. Canceling Keystone cost almost 60,000 working class jobs in this country. Not to mention our energy independence. All for the fanatical climate religion of the left https://t.co/v8XNqFKC6V — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2023

The Biden administration is only just now admitting what we already all knew: Cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline was a terrible idea. https://t.co/JdCymNdhmM — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) January 5, 2023

Remember, this is not just about jobs.

Energy policy impacts every aspect of the American economy.

