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No Money for Schools? Mary Katharine Ham Schools the Commie on NYC's $40K-Per-Student Disaster

justmindy
justmindy | 3:45 PM on June 28, 2026
CNN

One of Mamdani's Commies went on a whole rant about how public schools need money and America should stop spending money on our defense. 

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Mary Katharine Ham had a bit of a reality check for her.

Money is being spent already. Tons and tons of money. 

It's almost like government is terrible at everything. 

They voted for her because she says 'Free Palestine' a lot and they all hate Jews together and also Mamdani said to vote for her and they all think he's the Second Coming. Any further questions. 

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Birds of a feather.

Just give Mamdani a couple more years. 

Ignorance and socialists go hand in hand. 

Let's be honest, most of it goes to administrators and other bloated salaries.

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Apparently, the Democrats need many more examples. 

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BILL KRISTOL EDUCATION NEW YORK PALESTINIANS SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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