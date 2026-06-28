No Money for Schools? Mary Katharine Ham Schools the Commie on NYC's $40K-Per-Student Disaster

One of Mamdani's Commies went on a whole rant about how public schools need money and America should stop spending money on our defense.

Darializa Avila Chevalier: “What we need is a mentality of people over profit. You can’t tell me there is no money for schools, there’s no money to address childhood poverty, there’s no money to address this housing crisis, while voting time and time again to send billions to a… pic.twitter.com/l3eOJeSaOc — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 27, 2026

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Mary Katharine Ham had a bit of a reality check for her.

“No money for schools.” NYC has a $43 billion dollar school system whose funding has gone up as enrollment has gone down. It has the highest per-student expenditure in the nation of up to $40K a year. 28-29% of students test proficient in math and reading (NAEP). https://t.co/ohjgMMt4eT — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 28, 2026

Money is being spent already. Tons and tons of money.

It's almost like government is terrible at everything.

Never let the facts get in the way of a good narrative https://t.co/wcO8PjhvSz — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 28, 2026

Did they vote for her because she’s attractive?



Certainly not because she’s intelligent or well-informed. https://t.co/Q9rKD2HcBb — gtslade (@gtslade) June 28, 2026

They voted for her because she says 'Free Palestine' a lot and they all hate Jews together and also Mamdani said to vote for her and they all think he's the Second Coming. Any further questions.

Florida has more people and a budget that is less than half that of New York. The budget has been lowered each year for the last 4 years and will be lower again this coming fiscal year. This is in nominal dollars it is an even greater savings in inflation adjusted dollars. There… https://t.co/0SbJCsOiN3 — MRPFLORIDIAN (@MRPFLORIDIAN) June 28, 2026

She’s completely ignorant like AOC. https://t.co/AiMFYM0BGG — Not A. Snowflake (@snowflake_not) June 28, 2026

Birds of a feather.

“Greatest City in the World….”



Well, it sure as Hell USED to be…. https://t.co/YCfhuryXci — Brian Vincent Anthony (@bscales613) June 28, 2026

Just give Mamdani a couple more years.

Ignorance on full display from the socialists. https://t.co/B2deIQCzoX — Lee Kinberg (@LeeKinberg) June 28, 2026

Ignorance and socialists go hand in hand.

It’s not a coincidence that the leftist hellhole is filled with people who can’t read or do math. Almost like it’s by design? 🤔 https://t.co/hYHxPfEwsc — Benjamin 🇺🇸✝️ (@TheWayOfWade) June 28, 2026

I would love to see an attribution analysis of what the $40K goes to on a per-classroom basis. Figure a standard class size of 20; that is $800K. How much goes to the teacher, admin, facilities, etc. https://t.co/h6F35hLa1N — LiquidityRiskGuru (@JonathonBart) June 28, 2026

Let's be honest, most of it goes to administrators and other bloated salaries.

How many examples do we need before we learn that Leftist ideology is intellectually bankrupt and will bankrupt us? It's a money pit. https://t.co/h6SRWSSRHZ — AZ Pilgrim, traveling through Vanity Fair (@AZRifleman3030) June 28, 2026

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Apparently, the Democrats need many more examples.

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