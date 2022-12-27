South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem got a flamethrower for Christmas and recently showed it off on social media and we have to admit, it was pretty awesome.

This is going to (ahem) inflame all the right people.

The Daily Mail reported:

America’s fieriest lawmaker! South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem proudly shows off new FLAMETHROWER her staff bought her for Christmas South Dakota governor Kristi Noem proudly showed off the new flamethrower her staff gifted her for Christmas as she demonstrated its effectiveness by setting ablaze a pile of cardboard boxes as she enjoyed her new holiday toy. Noem was dressed for the elements in an army-fatigue ensemble – pants with matching jacket – and hat as she stood outside on what appeared to be her property on a snowy Christmas day saying ‘Perfect’ as the heap of boxes burned to a crisp. In one of the video clips she is seen posing next to her husband, Byron Noem, as she is holding the hand-held device.

Here’s the video:

WATCH: Governor of South Dakota @KristiNoem uses the flamethrower she got for Christmas pic.twitter.com/PaNON7zod3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 26, 2022

How can you deny the coolness of this?

Kristi Noem- making flame throwers hot again! — Brent Troutner (@kiaoraguy) December 26, 2022

Now THAT'S the kind of Governor I want! — Jim U. (@UrionJames) December 27, 2022

I'm officially jealous 😍😍🔥🔥🔥 — Raven_Heart66 (@Raven_Heart13) December 26, 2022

There’s clearly a market for this.

I want one! https://t.co/d8Sf5jmc67 — Brian Haner (aka Guitar Guy) (@GuitarGuyHaner) December 27, 2022

Fun fact: Kristi Noem is a Sagittarius, which is a fire sign.

Coincidence?

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership