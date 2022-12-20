Former Senator Al Franken of Minnesota has clearly been watching a lot of CNN and MSNBC lately, because after listening to the January 6th Committee, he is obviously upset that Trump was ever even president.

So much pain. So many awful memories. Perhaps he should take up knitting to while away the hours.

It was so stunning and brave for Franken to tweet these words.

After watching the Jan 6 committee today, my overwhelming reaction is just how profoundly sad it is that Donald Trump was POTUS. — Al Franken (@alfranken) December 19, 2022

Great point *former* Senator Al Franken. By the way, glass houses and all that.

You should talk about this in your next Senate speech. https://t.co/A4OOR8obsn — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 20, 2022

Sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/hFY1v12BEy — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) December 20, 2022

Didn’t you resign from congress for groping a woman? Take a seat. — Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) December 19, 2022

Does Franken have any personal radar at all? Do Democrats even hear themselves or care when they partake in such obvious hypocrisy?

You groped a sleeping woman. You are probably not the best person to be opening your yap right now. pic.twitter.com/EUvQqVqBpc — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 20, 2022

Didn't you resign from Congress because of allegations of inappropriate behavior? — Lee (@FindTheStorm) December 19, 2022

Didn't you resign in shame for pretending to grope sleeping female soldiers? — charlie (@bbqchucken) December 20, 2022

Does Franken have any memory of the past? Did the #MeToo movement mean anything?

Says the most despicable man on earth who had to resign for fondling a sleeping woman. Sit down, clown. https://t.co/lSwjVKEMTp — Southern girl (@drhrose) December 20, 2022

This is the truth, like it or not, Al.

You were forced to resign in disgrace. https://t.co/NR770ty0sx — Malarky (@Theymightbegian) December 20, 2022

Why do Democrats think they can get away with such blatant double standards?

Simple. Because the liberal media lets them get away with it every single day.

