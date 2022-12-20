Former Senator Al Franken of Minnesota has clearly been watching a lot of CNN and MSNBC lately, because after listening to the January 6th Committee, he is obviously upset that Trump was ever even president.

So much pain. So many awful memories. Perhaps he should take up knitting to while away the hours.

It was so stunning and brave for Franken to tweet these words.

Great point *former* Senator Al Franken. By the way, glass houses and all that.

Does Franken have any personal radar at all? Do Democrats even hear themselves or care when they partake in such obvious hypocrisy?

Does Franken have any memory of the past? Did the #MeToo movement mean anything?

This is the truth, like it or not, Al.

Why do Democrats think they can get away with such blatant double standards?

Simple. Because the liberal media lets them get away with it every single day.

