Have you noticed that Elizabeth Warren likes to make the ‘current thing’ all about her?

The January 6th Committee is no exception. As they made their big announcements yesterday, Warren could’nt help but get in on that sweet, sweet resist action. It’s all about her.

So she tweeted this:

No one is above the law. Not even a former president of the United States. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 19, 2022

Is she for real? Where does one even begin?

Such a tiresome trope – I can name hundreds that are above the law. Especially those engaging in insider trading right from Congress. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) December 19, 2022

What about a current president who sold influence through his son's businesses? — charlie (@bbqchucken) December 19, 2022

The current one president and his family certainly seem to be above the law. lol — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 19, 2022

Everyone knows your history, Senator Warren.

Is that right? Didn't you lie about your race to take advantage of affirmative action in college? Are you above the law? — Timothy Corliss (@TimToMars) December 19, 2022

You lied about your race to get a job. — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) December 19, 2022

Shut up fake Indian https://t.co/eBC6b2U2Hh — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 20, 2022

People have questions.

Fair enough. How about Joe,Hunter, and yourself? Didn't SBF's father work on your reelection? https://t.co/9DHpovsUMw — SU Ray scroll past! (@TechTex21) December 20, 2022

What about ‘stolen American heritage’ you hypocrite! https://t.co/4GvlrkTDZR — BTDTi (@B_T_D_Ti) December 20, 2022

Remember when the left claimed to care about cultural appropriation?

What happened to that?

Except democrats, how did that fake Indian thing affect you? 🦗🦗🦗 https://t.co/voIdE2tYBJ — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) December 19, 2022

Oh and by the way, Liz, turnabout is fair play.

Not even a current president of the United States https://t.co/PWc1zCOedw — Elena Simone (@Simone17Eva) December 20, 2022

See you when the GOP takes over the House next month.

It’s gonna be great. Lots of fun.

We’ll soon learn how committed Senator Warren is to the idea that no one is above the law.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!