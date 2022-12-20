Have you noticed that Elizabeth Warren likes to make the ‘current thing’ all about her?

The January 6th Committee is no exception. As they made their big announcements yesterday, Warren could’nt help but get in on that sweet, sweet resist action. It’s all about her.

So she tweeted this:

Is she for real? Where does one even begin?

Everyone knows your history, Senator Warren.

People have questions.

Remember when the left claimed to care about cultural appropriation?

What happened to that?

Oh and by the way, Liz, turnabout is fair play.

See you when the GOP takes over the House next month.

It’s gonna be great. Lots of fun.

We’ll soon learn how committed Senator Warren is to the idea that no one is above the law.

