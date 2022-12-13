Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina questioned a trans activist at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing today and it was pure gold.

Alejandra Caraballo was asked about possibly dangerous rhetoric on Twitter and after agreeing that it was a problem, Mace hauled out some problematic tweets from Caraballo.

From FOX News:

Mace then called up a picture of a tweet Caraballo sent over the summer, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again,” Caraballo tweeted. “It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public. They are pariahs. Since women don’t have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again.” Mace asked Caraballo if she believed her own tweet was a threat to democracy, and when Caraballo said she would like to provide “context” to her tweet, Mace shut her down. “I have a question… yes or no,” Mace said. “Do you believe your rhetoric is a threat to democracy when you’re calling to accost a branch of government, the Supreme Court.” “I don’t believe that’s a correct characterization of my statements,” Caraballo said.

Watch below:

At the @OversightDems hearing on white supremacy, Rep. @NancyMace asked witnesses if extremist rhetoric on social media is a threat to democracy. Trans activist Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ said, "Yes." The congresswoman then presented Caraballo's tweets. https://t.co/z5VG89Kf0w pic.twitter.com/OnAEsAOIgb — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2022

BOOM!

This is the greatest thing I've ever seen in my life 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jaimee Michell Founder of Gays Against Groomers (@thegaywhostrayd) December 13, 2022

Far-left activist Alejandra Caraballo/@Esqueer_ is a problem and a threat to our democracy. — Savannah Goes Nuclear Extreme (@BasedSavannah) December 13, 2022

"It is our civic duty to accost them…"

No, what I said is a mischaracterization of what I said. — Jonathan (@Jon44444444) December 13, 2022

Twitchy favorite Stephen L. Miller notes the game that the left plays here.

Notice Caraballo uses the same rhetorical tricks that Jankowicz uses – "Out of context" etc.. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2022

Their entire angle on language as persuasion is words mean whatever they want them to mean and the definition of those words is subjugated to them alone. Like "woman" for instance. So they can say "that's out of context" they mean whatever context they are making up. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2022

It’s just different when they do it.

