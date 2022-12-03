As the story of #Twittergate broke last night, the famous actor James Woods, who is a conservative, called in to the Tucker Carlson show to react to the news that he was allegedly targeted by the Democratic National Committee.

This was the damning item.

9. Celebrities and unknowns alike could be removed or reviewed at the behest of a political party: pic.twitter.com/4uzkHnQ65E — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

His response was pretty amazing.

From FOX News:

James Woods fires back at Twitter, vows to sue over censorship on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ James Woods’ Twitter account was targeted by Twitter at the request of the Democratic National Committee, according to findings by the company’s new CEO Elon Musk… On Friday, as Musk continued to release his findings, Woods phoned in to Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and said he now plans to sue the Democratic National Committee over the damage done to his career after he was censored for speaking out on Hunter Biden’s laptop. “I can guarantee you one thing more than anything else you’ll ever hear in your life: I will be getting a lawyer. I will be suing the Democratic National Committee no matter what,” he said. “Whether I win or lose, I am going to stand up for the rights that every American – not a so-called celebrity. I’m not a celebrity — I’m hardly recognizable anymore because my career has been destroyed by these very people.”

There’s so much more. Watch below:

.@RealJamesWoods tells Tucker Carlson that he will be suing the DNC following the bombshell revelations regarding Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Read more: https://t.co/meBInrZRHE pic.twitter.com/aygncjmShL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 3, 2022

This was a big moment.

Thank you, @elonmusk, for giving back to all Americans, and voices around the world, the most precious of gifts – free and open speech. I admire you and I salute you, sir. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

James Woods went off on Tucker Carlson’s show. He is now going to sue the DNC. He said “I’m coming for you.” — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 3, 2022

It was a cultural turning point.

BREAKING: @RealJamesWoods has announced he will be suing the DNC for the damage done to his career. — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) December 3, 2022

@RealJamesWoods, James, My lawyer, with a firm with substantial resources, says he will represent you for free. Just let me know. Larry — Larry Elder (@larryelder) December 3, 2022

Everything seems different after this.

***

Editor’s Note:

