During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan suggested that a red wave is coming in the midterms and compared it to the iconic scene in ‘The Shining’ of the elevator opening and spilling forth a tidal wave of blood.

Mediaite reported:

“I think the red wave that’s coming, is be like the elevator doors opening up in The Shining,” Rogan said referencing the 1980 Stanley Kubrick horror film where a river of blood rushes out of hotel lobby elevators.

“That’s what I think. I think people are just like, ‘What the fuck are you saying?’ They’re making Republicans,” Rogan added.

“I don’t know how they’re doing it,” Phetasy replied. “I had a family member who’s a boomer and a die hard Liberal, and they told me when I was home this summer that they would vote for (Ron) DeSantis. And I’m like, How did you lose this person? How did you lose this person? This is a go to the ballot and vote blue no matter what, and you’ve lost even the Boomers!”