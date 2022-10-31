During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan suggested that a red wave is coming in the midterms and compared it to the iconic scene in ‘The Shining’ of the elevator opening and spilling forth a tidal wave of blood.
Mediaite reported:
“I think the red wave that’s coming, is be like the elevator doors opening up in The Shining,” Rogan said referencing the 1980 Stanley Kubrick horror film where a river of blood rushes out of hotel lobby elevators.
“That’s what I think. I think people are just like, ‘What the fuck are you saying?’ They’re making Republicans,” Rogan added.
“I don’t know how they’re doing it,” Phetasy replied. “I had a family member who’s a boomer and a die hard Liberal, and they told me when I was home this summer that they would vote for (Ron) DeSantis. And I’m like, How did you lose this person? How did you lose this person? This is a go to the ballot and vote blue no matter what, and you’ve lost even the Boomers!”
Watch below:
Joe Rogan:
"The Red Wave that’s coming is going to be like the elevator doors opening up in ‘The Shining’”
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 31, 2022
It’s a pretty vivid visual comparison.
— PTSD 🅨 (@Post_Traumatic) October 31, 2022
REDRUM!!
— Scott Chastain (@GAHusker112) October 31, 2022
People in the replies seem OK with this.
Let it begin!!!
— Jay Alexander (@tatman93) October 31, 2022
Hopefully
— Amerikangirldol🇺🇸🍊🎃 (@Amerikangirldl4) October 31, 2022
A RED TSUNAMI IS COMMING…
— Rose Ward (@curley1q) October 31, 2022
We’ll know for sure in about a week.
***
Editor’s Note:
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.