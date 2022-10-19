Black Lives Matter protesters are up to their ‘mostly peaceful’ antics again, this time in Los Angeles.

Their beef with the city council is legitimate. Members of the council actually did make racist comments, but maybe this isn’t the best way to handle it.

BLM protesters clash with LA riot cops outside council meeting https://t.co/GLYeUKrl3D pic.twitter.com/Yg6kKhKkBh — New York Post (@nypost) October 19, 2022

From the New York Post:

BLM protesters clash with LA riot cops outside council meeting Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with riot cops in Los Angeles this week as the city council installed a new president amid the ongoing scandal of members recorded making shocking racist remarks. At least 50 protesters descended on City Hall ahead of the key meeting Tuesday — even though it was being held virtually, with only the acting president and staffers inside at the time. A throng of baton-wielding cops in protective headgear waited inside, forcing the protesters out when they tried to storm the building. Video footage captured tense confrontations as the protesters demanded the meeting be postponed until two of the council members caught in the leaked, racist recording followed Councilmember Nury Martinez in resigning.

"Make those people that I would have rioted for had they NOT been elected resign immediately!" — Mavyak (@mavyak) October 19, 2022

The scammers are at it again…who needs a mansion this time.. — Subway Stories (@MyDailyTrip_NYC) October 19, 2022

Looks like an insurrection — Murph (365-0) (@DinosaurTruther) October 19, 2022

This is not a good look, BLM. Also, does this count as an insurrection?

Angry activists try to force their way into L.A. City Hall as councilmembers vote to elect Paul Krekorian as president. But BLM leader Melina Abdullah says they're "putting someone in place that's actually worse than Nury Martinez." Tonight at 11 from ABC7 https://t.co/l5NgdjjcHO pic.twitter.com/aJtGmyjNuD — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 19, 2022

Next time city council elects anyone, have it at George Gascon's office — Chuck Person (@ChuckPerson1) October 19, 2022

Imagine it’s harder to get i to the City Hall than it is to Invade the Capitol of the United States of America. 🤡 — GLIZZY BOMBS (@GlizzyBuffet) October 19, 2022

*cough* insurrection *cough* — MohammedRLJPUSH (@MohammedRLJPUSH) October 19, 2022

LA voters get ready for Nov. — FlowKanaNoniko (@FlowNoniko) October 19, 2022

Is this a preview of the midterms?

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!