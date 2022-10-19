Black Lives Matter protesters are up to their ‘mostly peaceful’ antics again, this time in Los Angeles.

Their beef with the city council is legitimate. Members of the council actually did make racist comments, but maybe this isn’t the best way to handle it.

From the New York Post:

BLM protesters clash with LA riot cops outside council meeting

Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with riot cops in Los Angeles this week as the city council installed a new president amid the ongoing scandal of members recorded making shocking racist remarks.

At least 50 protesters descended on City Hall ahead of the key meeting Tuesday — even though it was being held virtually, with only the acting president and staffers inside at the time.

A throng of baton-wielding cops in protective headgear waited inside, forcing the protesters out when they tried to storm the building.

Video footage captured tense confrontations as the protesters demanded the meeting be postponed until two of the council members caught in the leaked, racist recording followed Councilmember Nury Martinez in resigning.

This is not a good look, BLM. Also, does this count as an insurrection?

Is this a preview of the midterms?

