Remember when Attorney General Merrick Garland, Biden’s Department of Justice and the FBI allegedly targeted parents as terrorists for showing up and speaking out at school board meetings?

That era may be over, as a result of a breakdown in the left’s system of intersectionality.

You see, for the left, it’s fine to call a bunch of mostly white and suburban parents racists and terrorists, but when Muslim parents start showing up and protesting the same issues, things get… difficult.

Furthermore, leftists expect every group that they deem oppressed to just automatically agree with them.

And that’s how this happens:

People on the left don’t seem to get it. Like, at all.

The Detroit Free Press reported:

Protesters shut down Dearborn school board meeting over LGBTQ books

Hundreds of protesters packed a Dearborn Public Schools board meeting this week and shut it down with cries of anger over certain LGBTQ books they said are too sexually explicit for children. And now, some community leaders anxiously await a rescheduled meeting set for Thursday night as others call for calm.

A heavy police presence failed to prevent the Monday night meeting from descending into chaos as demonstrators took it over and then various factions within them jostled for control, shouting at each other. Protesters often ignored the requests of police officers to stop interrupting board members.

Here’s more of the thread referenced above:

You probably won’t hear much about this from the liberal media because it clashes with too many of their narratives.

As the kids say these days, it’s problematic.

***

