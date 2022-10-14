Remember when Attorney General Merrick Garland, Biden’s Department of Justice and the FBI allegedly targeted parents as terrorists for showing up and speaking out at school board meetings?

That era may be over, as a result of a breakdown in the left’s system of intersectionality.

You see, for the left, it’s fine to call a bunch of mostly white and suburban parents racists and terrorists, but when Muslim parents start showing up and protesting the same issues, things get… difficult.

Furthermore, leftists expect every group that they deem oppressed to just automatically agree with them.

And that’s how this happens:

People on the left don’t seem to get it. Like, at all.

This is going well. https://t.co/kfOs8HuofK — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 14, 2022

The Detroit Free Press reported:

Protesters shut down Dearborn school board meeting over LGBTQ books Hundreds of protesters packed a Dearborn Public Schools board meeting this week and shut it down with cries of anger over certain LGBTQ books they said are too sexually explicit for children. And now, some community leaders anxiously await a rescheduled meeting set for Thursday night as others call for calm. A heavy police presence failed to prevent the Monday night meeting from descending into chaos as demonstrators took it over and then various factions within them jostled for control, shouting at each other. Protesters often ignored the requests of police officers to stop interrupting board members.

Here’s more of the thread referenced above:

Protesters and others filing in now at schools board meeting for debate on some LGBTQ books in Dearborn Schools district. Last meeting was shut down by protesters. 370 people in attendance so far, said counter. Earlier story with context: https://t.co/YWBNlSx4m2 pic.twitter.com/9cMjXN9W8E — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) October 13, 2022

Anti-LGBTQ signs at Dearborn Schools Board meeting. 600 now here. Packed crowd. pic.twitter.com/VvyxbxA41i — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) October 13, 2022

Don’t vote for Rashida Tlaib, said speaker Hassan Aoun, who’s against LGBTQ books. Tlaib is booed loudly by crowd of 600, which appears to be majority Arab. He calls for removal of certain books. He insists he’s not anti-gay. pic.twitter.com/xExYES2qf4 — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) October 13, 2022

Pro-LGBTQ speakers are being booed at Dearborn Schools board meeting. A union rep called for unity and tolerance. Crowd booed her, shouting out insults. — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) October 13, 2022

A gay man said books don’t make people gay. He calls for unity between Muslims and gays. “The far right in this country” hates both of us. He is booed and laughed at by crowd. pic.twitter.com/qJWbCOyJik — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) October 14, 2022

Crowd applauds a speaker who opposes LGBTQ books and then chants at Dearborn Schools board: “Shame on you.” 600 people here at board meeting. pic.twitter.com/KkYhoYDsaT — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) October 14, 2022

You probably won’t hear much about this from the liberal media because it clashes with too many of their narratives.

As the kids say these days, it’s problematic.

