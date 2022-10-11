People are feeling a lot of anxiety about the economy and the Biden administration’s actions which seem to only make things worse.

One of the main things driving this is Biden and his party’s constant war on energy. They seem determined to get the country completely off of fossil fuels, even if the country isn’t ready for that.

Add inflation on top of that and you get millions of Americans who are nervous about the future.

Conservative talk show host Jesse Kelly is not going to make you feel any better about things, but he is going to help you understand exactly where we are.

This thread is a little scary.

It all started with this news:

NEW: Bank of America predicts US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 11, 2022

That was Jesse’s launching pad:

Been trying to warn about this. It’s not just where we currently are. It’s that every part of the Biden regime is designed to attack the very things holding the economy up at all. 1/ https://t.co/p2txUdHi1x — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 11, 2022

Think about economies like elevated platforms held up by pillars. The pillars are what matter. An economy like Mexico’s for instance is help up by three pillars: Oil, tourism, and narcotics. Love it or hate that, those are the pillars that keep the money flowing. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 11, 2022

OK, that makes sense. Keep going.

Now imagine they elected not just a president, but that their entire bureaucracy that was staffed by people entirely hostile to oil, tourism, and drugs. And they spent every waking moment thinking how to blow up those pillars. And imagine this: — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 11, 2022

Mexico, like us right now, had put itself into a SERIOUSLY dangerous position anyway with the insane concept of shutting down a society and printing money for a virus. Basically, the pillars were already crumbling and cracking. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 11, 2022

And you just elected people who aren’t scrambling to save the pillars. Getting concrete guys out there to fix it before it falls and such. No, they’re wrapping det cord around the pillars. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 11, 2022

We assume ‘det cord’ means detonation cord. It’s quite a mental picture.

That’s where we are. You can’t un-print the money. Inflation is here to stay. But you have to TRY to control that by raising interest rates. That alone can crush you. But when you combine that with a sustained assault on things like the energy sector, well…. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 11, 2022

Be ready for a very deep, very dark economic period. Even things like droughts and foreign wars are attacking the pillars. It’s gonna be rocky and for a sustained period of time. Do what you can to be ready. May you live in interesting times. That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 11, 2022

Why does Jesse always have to be right?

Back half of November the fingers get pulled out. 😩 pic.twitter.com/mDznbCvVLA — Dana Kowalski (@danakowalski) October 11, 2022

Any leader who takes a stand against affordable energy is undermining the entire economy since that is the foundational resource atop which everything else is built. — 𝚂𝚘𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚎𝚓 (@TheSocrateej) October 11, 2022

Yep.

Ugh… this is incredibly depressing. — East County Patriot (@daleyee11) October 11, 2022

It sure is.

