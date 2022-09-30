Gavin Newsom is apparently trying to make California a sanctuary state for minors seeking to transition without parental consent. How do you think this will go over with parents?

There will be lawsuits. Lots and lots of lawsuits.

The Post Millennial reports:

BREAKING: Newsom signs bill to allow minors from other states to receive medical gender transitions without parental consent

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a piece of legislation that will designate the state as a sanctuary for children and teens seeking medicalized gender transitions.

Newsom’s signature on the bill, SB 107, comes nearly a month after the California legislature passed State Senator Scott Wiener’s bill, which was introduced in 2021.

The bill allows families or individual minors who traveled to the state for the purpose of these medical procedures to be safe from out-of-state authorities acting on subpoenas, warrants, and child custody issues if the minor was brought into the state for procedures like surgical gender reassignments or the prescribing of cross-sex hormones…

If a child comes into the state by themselves, the bill states that “A court of this state has temporary emergency jurisdiction if the child is present in this state and the child has been abandoned or it is necessary for an emergency to protect the child because the child, or a sibling or parent of the child, is subjected to, or threatened with, mistreatment or abuse, or because the child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

What could possibly go wrong?

How exactly does this square with other age-restricted activities?

Permanent, life-changing medical procedures with no parental consent?

Is this where we really are as a country?

