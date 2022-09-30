Gavin Newsom is apparently trying to make California a sanctuary state for minors seeking to transition without parental consent. How do you think this will go over with parents?

There will be lawsuits. Lots and lots of lawsuits.

BREAKING: Newsom signs bill to allow minors from other states to receive medical gender transitions without parental consenthttps://t.co/tbrckRz1tC https://t.co/4T5vgtwMB5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 30, 2022

The Post Millennial reports:

BREAKING: Newsom signs bill to allow minors from other states to receive medical gender transitions without parental consent On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a piece of legislation that will designate the state as a sanctuary for children and teens seeking medicalized gender transitions. Newsom’s signature on the bill, SB 107, comes nearly a month after the California legislature passed State Senator Scott Wiener’s bill, which was introduced in 2021. The bill allows families or individual minors who traveled to the state for the purpose of these medical procedures to be safe from out-of-state authorities acting on subpoenas, warrants, and child custody issues if the minor was brought into the state for procedures like surgical gender reassignments or the prescribing of cross-sex hormones… If a child comes into the state by themselves, the bill states that “A court of this state has temporary emergency jurisdiction if the child is present in this state and the child has been abandoned or it is necessary for an emergency to protect the child because the child, or a sibling or parent of the child, is subjected to, or threatened with, mistreatment or abuse, or because the child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

What could possibly go wrong?

A law that will encourage child trafficking across state lines: in this case the traffickers are the medical community making a life long customer from run-a-way, confused teens, selling them their feel good drugs (hormone therapy). Surgery cements this customer relationship. — BG (@BG65762789) September 30, 2022

Wouldn’t someone face federal charges for transporting a minor across state lines without parental permission? — John Howard 🇺🇸 (@SSJIndy) September 30, 2022

Yet I was assured crossing state lines to commit a crime was super illegal or something? — George Eliseo (@GeorgeEliseo) September 30, 2022

Let the lawsuits commence. 👊 — Keith Finnegan (@KFinnegan) September 30, 2022

How exactly does this square with other age-restricted activities?

You can't get a tattoo, use a tanning bed, smoke, drink, rent a car, buy a dirty magazine, go to a strip club, go to a bar, vape, buy a magic marker, see an R rated movie, buy a lighter, join the military…BUT… — Batman's 9th Ab (@callmemrrikard) September 30, 2022

Can't let your kids take a Tylenol at school without signing fourteen forms in triplicate, but if your kids wants an abortion or gender "therapy," you don't even get to know about it until it's done. https://t.co/grV7tV4T8z — All Your 💰 Are Belong To 🇺🇦 (@BenignApathy) September 30, 2022

Also California: "It shall be an infraction for any person to perform or offer to perform body piercing upon a person under the age of 18 years, unless the body piercing is performed in the presence of, or as directed by a notarized writing by, the person’s parent or guardian." https://t.co/h6VHmVuBAC — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 30, 2022

Permanent, life-changing medical procedures with no parental consent?

Is this where we really are as a country?

***

