Shannon Brandt, the North Dakota man who admitted to running down Cayler Ellingson with his car, killing him, was initially charged with criminal vehicular homicide. It was an outrage, given the circumstances.

Now the charges have been upgraded to murder, which is appropriate.

KX News in North Dakota reports:

Upon the initial arrest of Shannon Brandt, he was arrested by the NDHP and charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide involving a Motor Vehicle, a Class A Felony, and Duty in Accident Involving Death, a B Felony.

After the investigation, the State of North Dakota found that the above charges were no longer appropriate and have now charged Brandt with Murder, a Class AA felony, and Duty in Accident Involving Death, a B Felony.

Brandt was arrested Friday, Sept. 30, and is currently being held in Stutsman County Correctional Center.

You don’t need to be a lawyer to know this was murder.

Trending

Brandt pretty much admitted the crime in his 911 call.

Police are reportedly claiming the motive wasn’t political. Yeah, right.

The family of Cayler Ellingson deserves justice.

We’ll see if they get it.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: crimeDemocratsNorth Dakotaprogressives