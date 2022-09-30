Shannon Brandt, the North Dakota man who admitted to running down Cayler Ellingson with his car, killing him, was initially charged with criminal vehicular homicide. It was an outrage, given the circumstances.

Now the charges have been upgraded to murder, which is appropriate.

FANTASTIC NEWS!! Shannon Brandt is back in custody and charged with the murder of Cayler Ellingson! The investigation showed Cayler was on the ground when Shannon ran over him with the truck. No evidence supports Ellingson was a right wing extremist. https://t.co/fvyEK7h4RV — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) September 30, 2022

KX News in North Dakota reports:

Upon the initial arrest of Shannon Brandt, he was arrested by the NDHP and charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide involving a Motor Vehicle, a Class A Felony, and Duty in Accident Involving Death, a B Felony. After the investigation, the State of North Dakota found that the above charges were no longer appropriate and have now charged Brandt with Murder, a Class AA felony, and Duty in Accident Involving Death, a B Felony. Brandt was arrested Friday, Sept. 30, and is currently being held in Stutsman County Correctional Center.

You don’t need to be a lawyer to know this was murder.

Politically targeted murder. Shannon Brandt charged with murder in death of Cayler Ellingson, who was allegedly 'ran over' by SUV https://t.co/4BH4yOt7KP #FoxNews — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 30, 2022

The charges against Shannon Brandt, who made national headlines after claiming he ran over Cayler Ellingson after a political dispute, have been upgraded to a Murder charge and another class B felony. pic.twitter.com/LnStnYi9Ai — Rob Port (@robport) September 30, 2022

BREAKING— Shannon Brandt has been charged with the murder of Cayler Ellingson. I’m glad to say that we have #JusticeForCayler #caylerellingson pic.twitter.com/tbX5BzaNiR — Addison Lavie 🇺🇸 (@addisonlavie) September 30, 2022

Brandt pretty much admitted the crime in his 911 call.

FINALLY: Shannon Brandt is being charged with murder after allegedly killing Cayler Ellingson, 18, on Sept. 18 after a street dance at a local bar. During the 911 call, Brandt "made comments regarding the incident being intentional and not an accident.”https://t.co/GiyAtu6HFk — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) September 30, 2022

It's about time! Shannon Brandt, the man who is accused of fatally hitting Cayler Ellingson with an SUV, has been charged with murder in the death of the 18-year-old, and new information alleges that the teenager was run over by an SUV. https://t.co/28lAS7Xehc — Vic DeGrammont (@votedegrammont) September 30, 2022

Police are reportedly claiming the motive wasn’t political. Yeah, right.

Shannon Brandt charged with murder but LIBERAL police say motive wasn't political https://t.co/1pyc6D0TnO — JT Badenov (@cbinflux) September 30, 2022

The family of Cayler Ellingson deserves justice.

We’ll see if they get it.

