During a recent appearance on MSNBC, California Governor Gavin Newsom engaged in a whole lot of projection.

Among a litany of accusations, Newsom claimed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is sending SWAT teams to arrest government officials, which sounds an awful lot like what Joe Biden is doing with the FBI and his political rivals.

This is pure projection on Newsom’s part. When was the last time you heard of a Democrat being raided by a team of armed men? It seems like a weekly occurrence for Republicans these days.

Take a look below:

Trending

Biden’s FBI raided Trump’s Florida home, but DeSantis is the authoritarian villain? Really?

And besides, doesn’t Newsom have bigger issues to deal with?

If Gavin Newsom is truly worried about law enforcement officers arresting people over politics, perhaps he could register a complaint with the Biden administration.

They have elevated the political weaponization of law enforcement to an art form.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationcaliforniaFloridaGavin NewsomRon DeSantis