During a recent appearance on MSNBC, California Governor Gavin Newsom engaged in a whole lot of projection.

Among a litany of accusations, Newsom claimed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is sending SWAT teams to arrest government officials, which sounds an awful lot like what Joe Biden is doing with the FBI and his political rivals.

This is pure projection on Newsom’s part. When was the last time you heard of a Democrat being raided by a team of armed men? It seems like a weekly occurrence for Republicans these days.

Take a look below:

Gavin Newsom on Gov. DeSantis and Greg Abbott: “Are you paying attention to what these guys are doing? DeSantis went to another state to find migrants and used state state money and sent them to an island, and he’s being celebrated.” pic.twitter.com/fo1Woi4LME — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 28, 2022

Biden’s FBI raided Trump’s Florida home, but DeSantis is the authoritarian villain? Really?

And besides, doesn’t Newsom have bigger issues to deal with?

Maybe Gavin Newsom should clean up the drug needles, feces, homeless encampments, get more electricity so that they can charge the EV he mandated by 2035 and more water for California before he sounds off on another state https://t.co/VtPICUEgKA — AAII (@ub2bad2) September 28, 2022

Newsome should focus on CA’s energy problem, and water problem, and crime problem, and discrimination problem, and over regulation problem, and drug problem, and censorship problem, and forest fire problem, and stop contributing to all of them. https://t.co/879nHrjwxq — AlexofAllTrades (@AlexofAllGames) September 28, 2022

If Gavin Newsom is truly worried about law enforcement officers arresting people over politics, perhaps he could register a complaint with the Biden administration.

They have elevated the political weaponization of law enforcement to an art form.

