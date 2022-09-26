Over the weekend, Tucker Carlson attended the funeral for the founder of the Hell’s Angels biker gang. It is quite a contrast to see Tucker speaking to a crowd of bikers but not that surprising when you think about it. Tucker values freedom and so do they.
The Daily Caller reports:
Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson attended the funeral of Hells Angels biker gang founder Sonny Barger, Saturday.
Carlson was one of more than 7,000 people who gathered for the six-hour service at the Stockton 99 Speedway to pay tribute to Barger, according to the Daily Mail. The Hells Angel founder died in June at the age of 83 after a brief battle with cancer…
Carlson spoke at the funeral, according to the Daily Mail, saying that “Sonny Barger died in his home state of California. He was 83-years-old. When he died, his letter to his wife and friends was released, and my college roommate was also a Harley-Davidson fan, sent it to me.” He went on to note that though he’d always been a fan of Barger, he was not fully aware of his personal views outside of the motorcycle club.
“And the letter, if I can summarize it from memory was: ‘Always stand tall, stay loyal… remain free, and always value honor,” Carlson continued, according to the outlet. “Stand tall, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor. And I thought to myself, if there is a phrase that sums up more perfectly what I want to be, what I aspire to be, and the kind of man I respect.”
BREAKING: Tucker Carlson make surprise appears to deliver tribute at funeral of Hells Angels biker gang founder in California pic.twitter.com/nsI66uGlGc
— Jack Posobiec XLV (@JackPosobiec) September 26, 2022
It just goes to show that Tucker can talk to anyone.
The Tucker Carlson🤝Hells Angels collab just dropped pic.twitter.com/oSfhKhlnpL
— Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 26, 2022
People on the Left are losing their minds over this.
This is who Tucker thinks are real patriots. — Tucker Carlson turns up to pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger https://t.co/mjRhEI5U5J
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 26, 2022
Tucker Carlson showed up at the Hells Angels funeral as a representative of white Christian Nationalism and far right ideology to vulnerable people grieving.
Fascists never miss a brainwashing opportunity to build their army.#DemVoice1 #OurBlueVoice #TruBlue
— Dark Straffin 🇺🇦 (@lyndastraffin) September 26, 2022
Fascism!!!!!!
So republicans are now luring Hells Angels and Satans Choice to be their minions of war? Adding to their list of criminal affiliates I see.
— Jen🌻#GoodTrouble (@JennBarr1961) September 26, 2022
Minions of war!
I believe the Hells Angels are classified as white Domestic Violent Extremist [DVE]. Tucker may have just stepped on a DOJ land mine. https://t.co/M4GD4rk3kz
— Forgotten Gen X'er (@IndianaJoe777) September 26, 2022
Other people thought it was pretty cool.
Amazing. https://t.co/2Iw7WgsyFA
— Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 26, 2022
The Hells Angels have more integrity then the FBI https://t.co/lWHDdWruzv
— Gary Howe (@gp2howe) September 26, 2022
It’s definitely different.
Who had this on their 2022 Bingo card?
