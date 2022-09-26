Over the weekend, Tucker Carlson attended the funeral for the founder of the Hell’s Angels biker gang. It is quite a contrast to see Tucker speaking to a crowd of bikers but not that surprising when you think about it. Tucker values freedom and so do they.

The Daily Caller reports:

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson attended the funeral of Hells Angels biker gang founder Sonny Barger, Saturday.

Carlson was one of more than 7,000 people who gathered for the six-hour service at the Stockton 99 Speedway to pay tribute to Barger, according to the Daily Mail. The Hells Angel founder died in June at the age of 83 after a brief battle with cancer…

Carlson spoke at the funeral, according to the Daily Mail, saying that “Sonny Barger died in his home state of California. He was 83-years-old. When he died, his letter to his wife and friends was released, and my college roommate was also a Harley-Davidson fan, sent it to me.” He went on to note that though he’d always been a fan of Barger, he was not fully aware of his personal views outside of the motorcycle club.

“And the letter, if I can summarize it from memory was: ‘Always stand tall, stay loyal… remain free, and always value honor,” Carlson continued, according to the outlet. “Stand tall, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor. And I thought to myself, if there is a phrase that sums up more perfectly what I want to be, what I aspire to be, and the kind of man I respect.”

See the video below:

It just goes to show that Tucker can talk to anyone.

Trending

People on the Left are losing their minds over this.

Fascism!!!!!!

Minions of war!

Other people thought it was pretty cool.

It’s definitely different.

Who had this on their 2022 Bingo card?

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiamediaTucker Carlson