Over the weekend, Tucker Carlson attended the funeral for the founder of the Hell’s Angels biker gang. It is quite a contrast to see Tucker speaking to a crowd of bikers but not that surprising when you think about it. Tucker values freedom and so do they.

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson attended the funeral of Hells Angels biker gang founder Sonny Barger, Saturday. Carlson was one of more than 7,000 people who gathered for the six-hour service at the Stockton 99 Speedway to pay tribute to Barger, according to the Daily Mail. The Hells Angel founder died in June at the age of 83 after a brief battle with cancer… Carlson spoke at the funeral, according to the Daily Mail, saying that “Sonny Barger died in his home state of California. He was 83-years-old. When he died, his letter to his wife and friends was released, and my college roommate was also a Harley-Davidson fan, sent it to me.” He went on to note that though he’d always been a fan of Barger, he was not fully aware of his personal views outside of the motorcycle club. “And the letter, if I can summarize it from memory was: ‘Always stand tall, stay loyal… remain free, and always value honor,” Carlson continued, according to the outlet. “Stand tall, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor. And I thought to myself, if there is a phrase that sums up more perfectly what I want to be, what I aspire to be, and the kind of man I respect.”

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson make surprise appears to deliver tribute at funeral of Hells Angels biker gang founder in California pic.twitter.com/nsI66uGlGc — Jack Posobiec XLV (@JackPosobiec) September 26, 2022

It just goes to show that Tucker can talk to anyone.

The Tucker Carlson🤝Hells Angels collab just dropped pic.twitter.com/oSfhKhlnpL — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 26, 2022

People on the Left are losing their minds over this.

This is who Tucker thinks are real patriots. — Tucker Carlson turns up to pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger https://t.co/mjRhEI5U5J — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 26, 2022

Tucker Carlson showed up at the Hells Angels funeral as a representative of white Christian Nationalism and far right ideology to vulnerable people grieving. Fascists never miss a brainwashing opportunity to build their army.#DemVoice1 #OurBlueVoice #TruBlue — Dark Straffin 🇺🇦 (@lyndastraffin) September 26, 2022

Fascism!!!!!!

So republicans are now luring Hells Angels and Satans Choice to be their minions of war? Adding to their list of criminal affiliates I see. — Jen🌻#GoodTrouble (@JennBarr1961) September 26, 2022

Minions of war!

I believe the Hells Angels are classified as white Domestic Violent Extremist [DVE]. Tucker may have just stepped on a DOJ land mine. https://t.co/M4GD4rk3kz — Forgotten Gen X'er (@IndianaJoe777) September 26, 2022

Other people thought it was pretty cool.

The Hells Angels have more integrity then the FBI https://t.co/lWHDdWruzv — Gary Howe (@gp2howe) September 26, 2022

It’s definitely different.

Who had this on their 2022 Bingo card?

