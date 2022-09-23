Before becoming the governor of California, Gavin Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011.

Back in 2008, he apparently had a plan to end homelessness in the city.

Watch below:

How has that worked out so far?

If anything, the city looks worse.

Why hasn’t anyone in the media followed up on this?

Wait, we know.

Newsom is too busy attacking DeSantis to pay attention to problems like homelessness in San Francisco.

Does Newsom think this isn’t going to come up if he runs in 2024?

