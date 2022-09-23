Before becoming the governor of California, Gavin Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011.

Back in 2008, he apparently had a plan to end homelessness in the city.

Watch below:

Gavin Newsom vows to end homelessness in San Fransisco in 10 year…in 2008 pic.twitter.com/m9b5k0pHO7 — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) September 22, 2022

How has that worked out so far?

He meant increase it from 4000 to 20,000 in 12 years. pic.twitter.com/Xb0JWJBfJ2 — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) September 23, 2022

Homelessness in CA in 2008 was 136,531 and climbed to 161,548 in 2022 – so I see he's on his way… Question is who's he going to blame more, Trump or DeSantis… Wait… Climate Change. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) September 22, 2022

With the sound off, this looks like a house flipper seminar. — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) September 22, 2022

If anything, the city looks worse.

i wonder how that 10 year program is doing in year 14? — (((NTP: Civil-Discourse)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) September 22, 2022

Um, who wants to tell them it’s only gotten worse?! Anyone?? Anyone??? — Brittney Hopper (@brittneytv) September 22, 2022

Why hasn’t anyone in the media followed up on this?

Wait, we know.

in 2008 Gavin Newsom vowed to fix the homeless problem, fast forward 2022. The homeless problem in California has grown much worse under his leadership. Now Newsom wants to run for President, America what do you say, can our country survive under him? https://t.co/FjXZHXj97n — Rose Stafford (@RoseStaff2012) September 23, 2022

Newsom is too busy attacking DeSantis to pay attention to problems like homelessness in San Francisco.

This is the dude who constantly attacks DeSantis and Florida 😂😂😂 The only thing Newsom has ever done is create MORE problems! https://t.co/eEhywDGt0e — Ron DeSantis News (@RonDeSantis2024) September 23, 2022

Ended like all Democrat promises. The opposite happened and made it worse.

Big promises, dystopian end… socialism in a nutshell. https://t.co/lBjnP0zRZQ — Paramount Tactical – Gary Melton (@paramounttactcl) September 23, 2022

Does Newsom think this isn’t going to come up if he runs in 2024?

