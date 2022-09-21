Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been a vocal critic of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ creative methods of shining a spotlight on the border crisis and out-of-control illegal immigration. But why?

Well, according to AOC, America should be so lucky as to be overwhelmed by illegal immigration, because we’re a capitalist country, and “under the burdens of capitalism,” we need lots of immigration to compensate for young people having fewer kids, and we need more people here so we can fund insolvent liberal programs like Social Security. No, seriously. That’s what she says:

Interesting!

Right? She’s special, isn’t she?

Because AOC is an idiot who is also completely full of it.

Oh, yeah. You’ve gotta love that!

Snort.

Forget it; she’s rolling.

It’s always something with these people, isn’t it?

Tough, but more than fair.

***

***

