Charlie Crist has said some crazy things in his quest to run for Florida governor, but this takes the cake.

During an interview on Good Morning America back in May, Crist was asked about COVID vaccine passports, which Ron DeSantis is against. Crist said, ‘We should have vaccine passports, I think that’s important.’

We learned about this because Crist just tweeted about his commitment to women having control over their bodies.

It shouldn’t be controversial for women to have control over their own bodies. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) September 13, 2022

Take a look at the response below:

Charlie Crist: "We should have vaccine passports. I think that's important." pic.twitter.com/N7oujQAOj5 — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 13, 2022

People are wondering what Crist was thinking here.

wow summer 2021 called… — Dan M (@DanMprime) September 13, 2022

DeSantis should play this clip over and over again. No one wants this. — MJ (@michaeljonny66) September 13, 2022

He can’t actually think this is gonna be a winning strategy, right? — BWC617 (@bwc617) September 13, 2022

It’s like he is trying to lose.

Is Crist actively trying to lose? Bc the way he’s campaigning, it almost seems like he’s a plant for to have a record DeSantis victory & make RDS look unstoppable nationally. — ScreenGrabSnafu (@ScreenGrabSnafu) September 13, 2022

“How not to get elected in Florida 101” By @CharlieCrist — Luke (@LukeP_81) September 13, 2022

Wow. He is showing who he truly is. Vote accordingly! — Free Floridian 🌴 🌞 ⛱️ (@JennyCl63339184) September 13, 2022

Thanks Charlie! You just gave Desantis the win. — SurrogateReader (@ChadrickAnn) September 13, 2022

DeSantis has done a great job keeping Florida free throughout the COVID madness.

Why would anyone want to make Florida more like New York?

***

Editor’s Note:

