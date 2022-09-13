Charlie Crist has said some crazy things in his quest to run for Florida governor, but this takes the cake.

During an interview on Good Morning America back in May, Crist was asked about COVID vaccine passports, which Ron DeSantis is against. Crist said, ‘We should have vaccine passports, I think that’s important.’

We learned about this because Crist just tweeted about his commitment to women having control over their bodies.

Take a look at the response below:

People are wondering what Crist was thinking here.

It’s like he is trying to lose.

DeSantis has done a great job keeping Florida free throughout the COVID madness.

Why would anyone want to make Florida more like New York?

