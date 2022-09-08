Many people are still trying to figure out what Biden and his team were thinking when they decided to make him look like a cartoonish dictator in his ‘Soul of the Nation’ speech in Philadelphia.

Of course, Biden made it even worse with his menacing tone and body language.

The polling outfit Rasmussen Reports is now suggesting the speech was a major dud with Independents and swing voters. Rasmussen dubbed the speech the ‘Red Sermon’ which is just *chef’s kiss* perfect.

They also gave a sort of shout-out to conservative activist Scott Presler who has worked hard to register Republican voters in multiple states.

Reader Alert For Monday: The Red Sermon Flops With Independent / Swing Voters. Sometimes it's best to wait a bit before surveying. That certainly was important here. This is a backfire. If Democrats have anyone like @ScottPresler they should get them on the road immediately. pic.twitter.com/7i2Z09jBkp — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 8, 2022

Here are some reactions.

It really is the perfect name for the speech.

As I predicted. Not that it was a particularly tough call to make… https://t.co/GfOAD4T8x5 — My pronouns: record/inflation (@DwightKSchruteA) September 8, 2022

81 million votes tho — Mr M (@RMTXLogos) September 8, 2022

The Biden evil Red Speech should have done more than “flop” with swing voters; it should have scared them to death. #RedSpeech — 🇺🇸2022=🇩🇪1933 Liberty 6% 💎 (@tap_gary) September 8, 2022

People were happy for Scott Presler.

There is only one @ScottPresler! — Grace (@GraceStrength) September 8, 2022

There's no one like Scott Pressler! ❤️ — Ree Biden Cession😍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️ (@AddyHicks) September 8, 2022

Wow Scott! Congratulations on the name drop! You earned it! ☺️🎉 — Jewel_K (@jewel_k22) September 8, 2022

Biden will be remembered for this speech and not in a good way.

It looks like voters may remind him of that in November.

***

