Many people are still trying to figure out what Biden and his team were thinking when they decided to make him look like a cartoonish dictator in his ‘Soul of the Nation’ speech in Philadelphia.

Of course, Biden made it even worse with his menacing tone and body language.

The polling outfit Rasmussen Reports is now suggesting the speech was a major dud with Independents and swing voters. Rasmussen dubbed the speech the ‘Red Sermon’ which is just *chef’s kiss* perfect.

They also gave a sort of shout-out to conservative activist Scott Presler who has worked hard to register Republican voters in multiple states.

Here are some reactions.

It really is the perfect name for the speech.

People were happy for Scott Presler.

Biden will be remembered for this speech and not in a good way.

It looks like voters may remind him of that in November.

