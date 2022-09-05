While speaking in Milwaukee earlier today, Joe Biden had one of those moments where he tried to say something and ended up mashing several words together.

He was reportedly trying to say ‘reduced the deficit,’ but somewhere between his brain and his mouth there was a major disconnect. This sort of thing seems to happen to him on a fairly regular basis.

Take a look at the video below:

PROMPTER: “Do you know how much we Reduced the deficit this year?” BIDEN:“Do you know how much Rededudenedefet this year?”

pic.twitter.com/AjUu0RRNvg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2022

People must be happy to know we ‘rededudenedefet’ this year. It’s always good to ‘rededudenedefet.’

At least he is good for a laugh once in a while.

Ok I laughed at this way harder than I should have, lord have mercy lol 😂 https://t.co/2cS42HvnO2 — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@JessicaBanner13) September 5, 2022

Imagine being the sign language interpreter.

Yikes..😬😳 PROMPTER: “Do you know how much we Reduced the deficit this year?” BIDEN: “Do you know how much Rededudenedefet this year?” https://t.co/UFcGR1wWYk pic.twitter.com/vSvBLTGNlW — 🌺🦋Just me👀 MAGA Cassie🌺🦋🌺 (@browneyegirl400) September 5, 2022

Omg 😂 that one got me. Not as good as truinanashabidaprzre… but damn funny. — Independence Guitar™️ (@IndeShred) September 5, 2022

Oh yes. Remember during the 2020 campaign when Biden promised a strategy to deal with trunalimunumaprzure?

BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

pic.twitter.com/TAkj7bJndN — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020

Biden probably won’t be remembered for his oratory skills.

JFK: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country Biden: Do you know how much Rededudenedefet this year? — Dennis (Redacted) ¯_( ツ)_/¯ (@grumpy_veteran) September 5, 2022

Words are hard. We’re not even going to get into Biden’s math problems.

Yes we reduced it one trillion 500 then raised it 6 trillion LOL — Randall Warner (@trealRPMcMurphy) September 5, 2022

Biden’s speaking skills are right up there with his ability to tell the truth. In other words, non-existent.