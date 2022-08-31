Now that the midterms are approaching and Republicans are expected to retake control of the House and maybe the Senate, too, you may have noticed that Democrats and liberal media types are taking a very different position on impeaching presidents.

It’s quite a change from the Trump years of 2016 to 2020, when impeaching the president was presented as a moral imperative.

Over at MSNBC, they have rolled the clock all the way back to 2014 to show just how different Republicans were back then:

Ahead of the 2014 midterms, GOP leaders insisted they wouldn't impeach the Democratic president. This time, the GOP's message is … different. (via @MaddowBlog) https://t.co/rMrRiyglxk — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2022

This is from the Maddow Blog:

In the months leading up to the 2014 midterm elections, more than a few Republicans talked up the idea of impeaching then-President Barack Obama for reasons they struggled to articulate. As we’ve discussed, the chatter grew loud enough that Democrats started fundraising on the issue — which proved to be a good idea when the Democratic base had a strong response. It reached the point that GOP leaders had to start downplaying the talk — then-House Speaker John Boehner told reporters the idea was “a scam started by Democrats,” which was the opposite of the truth — not because they were sympathetic to Obama, but because they feared the effects of a Democratic backlash. Eight years later, will Republicans stick to the same plan?

In this clip from Morning Joe, Fordham University Professor Christina Greer laments the idea of Republicans taking up impeachment proceedings. She mocks them by saying, “Who are we impeaching and why? It doesn’t matter!”

Watch:

Fordham prof @Dr_CMGreer: "My students get tired of hearing [that] this is the most important election of our lifetimes but in this instance it absolutely is." "It’s not just about inflation and gas prices, it is about the soul of our democracy" pic.twitter.com/dZb414gK7k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 30, 2022

Do these people not remember the Trump years, or do they think no one else does? This was the Washington Post as Trump was being sworn in:

This was the Washington Post on the day that Trump was inaugurated. https://t.co/MFrqHGAx0Q pic.twitter.com/GM8JMuWeZw — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 31, 2022

In 2017, Maxine Waters was fond of leading crowds in chants of “impeach 45!”

Today Rep. Maxine Waters led a minutes-long “Impeach 45!” chant at a town hall. She later closed with, “Stay woke.” https://t.co/DecTkZfi04 pic.twitter.com/f3osBUqBTe — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 25, 2017

Left wing protesters picked up the ball and ran with it:

The left wants to be cautious about impeachment now?

Sorry. It doesn’t work that way.