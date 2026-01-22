VIP
BUCKLE UP: Trump Put the Brakes on a FETAL BODY PART CASH COW the Left Has Pretended Was Totally Fine

Laura W. | 11:30 PM on January 22, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Dear Readers, in case you needed another reminder that Washington has been WILDLY disconnected from basic human decency, President Trump has officially ended all taxpayer-funded research involving aborted baby parts. Yes, that was real. Yes, your tax dollars were helping pay for it. And no, Americans will no longer be forced to subsidize something that the left insists is totally normal and not disturbing at all.

Predictably, activists and Democrats are reacting as though something sacred has been lost, which tells you EVERYTHING you need to know. When your movement’s idea of a red line doesn’t include harvesting body parts from aborted babies, but stopping it does? You might want to rethink who the extremists actually are.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans are breathing a sigh of relief. For them, this isn’t some arcane policy dispute, this is basic moral hygiene. Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to bankroll research that depends on the dissection of aborted children, full stop. Trump’s decision drew a LONG overdue line between legit medical research and things that most people find deeply disturbing once they learn the details.

When a policy change exposes how much of the left's agenda depends on practices most Americans find abhorrent, outrage becomes a cover for self-defense. Trump doesn’t sanctify their taboos, he doesn’t bow to their approved euphemisms, and he doesn’t pretend that something grotesque becomes noble once a federal grant is attached to it. Ending this funding wasn’t just a policy decision; it was a moral challenge. And the left failed SPECTACULARLY.

To really drive this story home? Judicial Watch discovered 'a $600,000 federal grant funded the procurement, processing, and distribution of human fetal tissue. The University of Pittsburgh reported disbursing over 300 fresh samples from 77 cases.' Check it out:

Let's reiterate this: Judicial Watch found that the University of Pittsburgh got SIX HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS for at least 300 FRESH SAMPLES over 77 cases.

That is staggering, Dear Readers. Let’s be clear about what this actually means. A federally funded system was set up to acquire, process, and distribute human fetal body parts...all paid for by taxpayers who were never asked and never consented. 

This wasn’t an isolated incident or a rogue actor; it was institutionalized, itemized, and normalized. '300 fresh samples from 77 cases' isn’t science-speak, it is a supply chain. It implies coordination, demand, and a steady supply of aborted children treated not as human remains, but as raw material. When activists scream about funding cuts, this is what they’re defending: a government-subsidized pipeline that turns abortion into inventory. And that’s why Trump’s move hit such a nerve. It didn’t just stop the money; it forced us, as a country, to confront what our tax money was really buying.

The math is super simple here. The University of Pittsburg got $600 THOUSAND dollars for 300 fresh human body parts. That amounts to TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS PER BODY PART, and all funded by we the people. And they're just one of many taxpayer-funded organizations and institutions who profited from this.

Every single body part has a price. Every single dollar comes from you. And we were just supposed to stay silent. Are you angry yet?

